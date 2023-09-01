After a very abbreviated theatrical run in May, “You Hurt My Feelings” is now available to rent at home. It looked funny, smart and like it couldn’t be a bad investment for only $2.99 on Amazon Prime. I got what I expected, though I wish it had been a tad funnier.
Beth (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is a writer and a writing teacher in New York City. She has written and published many articles and one book, a memoir of her childhood. She recently finished a novel and submitted it to her agent. Beth’s husband, Don (Tobias Menzies), told Beth he loves her novel, but her agent feels that the book needs a lot of work before it can be published.
Don is a therapist, though he’s not very good. He sees the same patients over and over and they never seem to get anything out of the sessions with him. One couple even demands their money back because the therapy has been so unsuccessful.
The story picks up steam when Beth and her sister, Sarah (Michaela Watkins), approach Don and Sarah’s husband, Mark (Arian Moayed), in a department store. Before Beth sneaks up behind Don and gooses him in the ribs, she hears what Don is saying to Mark. While Don had told Beth he loves her new book, he tells Mark the truth. He doesn’t like Beth’s new book at all.
Beth’s faith in her marriage, her writing, in her whole life, is completely shaken by this singular moment. It matters to her what Don thinks of her work. If he lied about this new book, what else has he lied about? Does he like any of her writing? Don, understandably, thought it was more important to be supportive than honest about this new book. Plus, he argues, who is he and why should his opinion matter?
None of the main characters are very good at their jobs. And it’s kind of refreshing. Don stinks as a therapist. While Beth looks for another agent to publish her novel, neither her husband nor her current agent think it’s good enough to be published. Sarah is an interior designer who doesn’t seem to care whether she is good at what she does and Mark is an actor who is generally pretty bad at most roles.
I find it comforting that they aren’t all the best in the world at what they do. Most movies involve characters so advanced in their skills that no one else can do what they do. They are the only ones who can save the day, save the world. Beth, Don, Sarah and Mark are more like real people. Beth has a real passion for writing, but the other characters know that their job is just that, only a job and not what makes them who they are. In a word, all the main characters are genuine. They could be someone you know.
The heart of the story is the relationship between Beth and Don. Beth was devastated when she heard Don say he didn’t like her book, and I get that. It’s hard for her to ever trust him again, and especially not with her writing. The real question is whether their marriage will survive this trial. Again, these issues were dealt with in a real way, rather than most movies where some tragedy would have brought them back together.
My favorite part of the movie was the humor. It’s witty, quick and satisfying, not to mention surprising. Most of the laughs come unexpectedly in the middle of a serious or even somber scene. The only problem with the humor is that there’s not enough of it. More would have been appreciated and raised the movie a level or two.
“You Hurt My Feelings” is, above all else, a movie about the complexities of adult relationships. It’s touching and funny and real and even a little sad.
Grade: B+
Rated R for language.
Bradley Griffith is a local attorney and a lifelong movie buff.
