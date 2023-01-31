Last week our readers came very close to victory in You Fight the Battle. This week, in an effort to totally defeat the enemy, our readers voted 66% in favor of Option One: Have Gen. Lew Wallace’s 3rd Division join Sherman on our right and extend the line toward Corinth. Have Gen. Don Carlos Buell march his army along the road on our left and hook in behind the Confederates to cut off any hope of retreat.
Let’s head to the battlefield and see if Gen. Reader can bring an end to the war in the Western Theater.
Good morning, general. Hope you were able to get some sleep last night. I have some preliminary reports on yesterday’s action. The good news is that we captured more than 6,000 Confederates. The bad news is that there are more than 2,000 of our men lying wounded in our field hospitals, including two brigade commanders.
It’s 6 a.m. and Gen. William T. Sherman is reporting skirmishing on our right; Gen. Lew Wallace reports his 3rd Division should join Sherman soon as per you orders. Gen. Buell’s Army of the Ohio is still unloading at the landing, but he is on the march to our left with what he has on hand and the rest will have to catch up. I have made sure that all brigades are oversupplied with ammunition and more is on hand if needed.
The rate of fire seems to be growing along the line, general. Sounds like the Rebels are renewing their original attack from yesterday morning.
Multiple runners coming in, general — messages from both Gen. Stephen Hurlbut’s 4th Division and Gen. Benjamin Prentiss’s 6th Division. Both generals report that is appears the Rebels are attempting to get around our left flank. Sherman reports light skirmishing and he is advancing his troops on the Rebel’s left flank to see what’s really in the woods.
General, things are getting hot on our left. Shall we mount up and ride to the action? Here comes a rider. The cavalry of both Hulbut and Prentiss report at least one, maybe two brigades are around our left flank and the generals report that their divisions are too heavily engaged to shift forces to counter this move.
Word from Gen. Lew Wallace — his 3rd Division is on the Corinth Road and has taken up a position to the right of Sherman’s flanking attack. More runners coming in. Both Gen. John McClernand’s 1st Division and Gen. William Wallace’s 2nd Division are advancing into the woods on Sherman’s left and report only light fighting. Our right is now swinging like a door on a hinge toward our left.
I hate to say this, general, but it appears that the Rebels have moved all their forces during the night to attack and turn our left. They might be able to cut us off from the landing. The 2nd Division is closest. Should we have them stop their advance and move to support our left?
Wait! General, look there. It’s Gen. Buell and his staff along with the lead division of the Army of the Ohio arriving on our left. The general reports he is here with three divisions and is deploying them against the Rebel flanking attack. He says one of his divisions and all his artillery are still unloading back at the landing. This gives us a big advantage over the Confederates.
Gen. Buell has flanked the flankers and is now turning the Rebel right. All the generals on our right are reporting the fighting is growing heavy and their brigades are getting intermingled in the woods with brigades from other divisions but still advancing. With Gen. Buell’s army now on our left, shall we ride over to the right and make sure our advance there doesn’t fizzle out?
General, it’s now 1 p.m. and our men are worn out, but the feeling of being so close to victory is keeping them going. I see a rider coming in.
Gen. Lew Wallace’s cavalry from 3rd Division reports they spotted Confederate Gen. Leonidas Polk leading a large number of soldiers on a back road over to the Corinth Road and marching back toward that town. General, we are getting similar reports on our left from Gen. Buell that Gen. Braxton Bragg was spotted leaving the field with his corps as well. Generals Sherman, McClernand and William Wallace report only cavalry on their front. Buell reports he is still fighting infantry.
Great news, general! Our left and right have joined together behind the enemy. They are surrounded and cutoff. A message is being sent through the lines to whoever is commanding what remains of the Rebel forces seeking their honorable surrender.
Confederate riders are approaching under a flag of truce general. It’s Gen. John C. Breckinridge. It seems like his corps and most of the Rebel cavalry made a last stand to buy time for the rest of the army to escape back to the entrenchments of Corinth.
You’ve done it, general. You beat back their surprise attack and then defeated them outright. We may be stuck here a day or two dealing with all the Rebel prisoners. With the surrounded corps surrendering along with other retreating soldiers that were captured plus the total from the day before the number comes to about 28,000 prisoners.
I have the butcher’s bill for this battle. It’s not pretty. We suffered almost 2,000 dead and nearly 4,000 wounded. We have no count at this time for the number of dead Confederates left on the filed, but we should hear from the burial details tomorrow.
That ends You Fight the Battle” Congratulations to our readers for doing so well. Next week, we’ll wrap things up with a comparison of our readers’ battle to the historic Battle of Shiloh. Do you think you did better than Gen. U.S. Grant?