JOHNSON CITY — A roughly $800,000 renovation at 827 W. Walnut St., the former home of a popular off-campus deli, will divide the building into a commercial space for three tenants, including a Pizza Hut.
Just a short walk from East Tennessee State University, Poor Richard’s Campus offered steamed sandwiches for decades at 825 W. Walnut St. That portion of the building is being demolished.
On Wednesday, a detached, three-sided portion of the restaurant’s wall still stood beside a couple of pieces of heavy equipment. That section of the roof is gone, and the back of the building has been sheared off.
About Poor Richard’s
Poor Richard’s Campus briefly closed in November 2012 and opened under new ownership in May 2013, vowing to return to the staples that made the restaurant an establishment in the 1980s and ’90s.
The menu included sandwiches, salads, soup, iced tea and expanded to burgers. Workers even did some outdoor grilling during the summer, offering briskets and ribs. The restaurant closed again in 2017.
Plans for renovation
Steve Hutton, the architect for the renovation project, said the Pizza Hut will move into the building’s rearmost space.
It will offer pickup and drive-thru service, but it won’t be a sit-down restaurant.
Crews will also renovate the exterior of the building, which will include new parking lots and landscaping.
According to state property information, the owner of the building is OZF JVN LLC, which has an address in Savannah, Georgia. It also once housed Catch 22, a tobacco shop.
Located at the western entrance of West Walnut Street, the building is one of several spots along the corridor seeing renewed attention as the city conducts a $30 million overhaul of the road.