JONESBOROUGH — A Johnson City woman charged with vehicular homicide after slamming into the back of another vehicle that wrecked and then driving away, pleaded guilty on Friday in Washington County Criminal Court to a lesser charge.
Deborah K. Myers, 59, 818 Pardee St., had three sets of charges against her from three agencies, but most were dismissed based on the plea agreement.
Myers pleaded guilty to reckless vehicular homicide and two counts of reckless aggravated assault in the crash that killed Myrna Cannon, 61, and injured Christopher Ricker, 49, of Greeneville.
She was sentenced to two years of probation on judicial diversion. The diversion, which is available to people charged in certain crimes with no criminal history, can be expunged from Myers’ record if she successfully completes the two years of probation.
The fatal crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 11-E and Telford Road on Nov. 29, 2019, around 9:15 p.m., but police in three jurisdictions had been looking for Myers most of the day.
Myers’ encounters with law enforcement began around 11 a.m. that day when Washington County Deputy Roger Antone responded to a hit and run on U.S. 11-E. According to court records, a white Lincoln MKZ with a handicapped license plate made an illegal lane change and sideswiped another car, then drove away.
Johnson City police were dispatched to a house on East Myrtle Street around 8:30 p.m. that same day about an unwanted person knocking on the door. The residents of the home told police they didn’t know the woman, later identified as Myers, who was knocking on their door.
She left the scene before the officer arrived, but they located her based on a description of the vehicle she was driving — a white Lincoln MKZ with a handicapped license plate.
Officers found Myers at a vacant residence on New Street, where she was knocking on the door. Myers told police her pets were dead inside. She also thought the day, Nov. 29, was Dec. 23.
Because of the woman’s behavior, officers asked if she was willing to get checked out at the hospital. Myers agreed to go to Franklin Woods Community Hospital but not Johnson City Medical Center because JCMC “always sends her to Woodridge,” Officer J. Guzman wrote in a court record.
He and another officer were making arrangements to have an ambulance dispatched to the scene when Myers got into her car and sped off.
Officers pursued Myers, but she was able to evade them and get away.
Around 9:15 p.m., Myers was driving on U.S. 11-E toward Greeneville when she rammed an SUV from behind several times before that driver lost control and went over an embankment and flipped, according to a court document filed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The THP said Lisa Brown, 48, Greeneville was driving southbound on U.S. 11-E in a Chevrolet Equinox with Cannon and Ricker as passengers. Myers rear-ended Brown’s vehicle, which spun around, left the road over an embankment, flipped and landed against a tree.
The initial charges against Myers included:
• From WCSO: reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle, illegal lane change and failure to exercise due care.
• From JCPD: felony evading arrest and reckless driving.
• From THP: vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident involving death and two counts of aggravated assault.
Myers was found in Knoxville later that same night and taken into custody on the outstanding warrants in Johnson City and Washington County.
She was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $96,000 in bonds, but the plea agreement will allow her to be released as soon as she has appropriate living arrangements.