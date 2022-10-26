Yolanda Jackman mug

Yolanda Jackman

ABINGDON — A Maryland woman was arrested after an alleged attempted carjacking in Glade Spring, Virginia — and later offered information related to a stolen vehicle out of Kingsport, Washington County Virginia officials said.

According to a press release from the Washington County Virginia Sherriff's Office, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, officers received reports of a woman holding a man at gun point at 10 a.m. at the Marathon on 12424 Maple Street, Glade Spring.

