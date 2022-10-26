ABINGDON — A Maryland woman was arrested after an alleged attempted carjacking in Glade Spring, Virginia — and later offered information related to a stolen vehicle out of Kingsport, Washington County Virginia officials said.
According to a press release from the Washington County Virginia Sherriff's Office, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, officers received reports of a woman holding a man at gun point at 10 a.m. at the Marathon on 12424 Maple Street, Glade Spring.
Officers identified the woman as Yolanda Nicole Jackman of Mount Airy, Maryland, the release said.
When law enforcement arrived on the scene, the man held Jackman on the ground until officers arrived, officials said. According to statements given by the male victim and bystanders, the release said, Jackman pulled a firearm on the victim while he was fueling his vehicle and demanded he give her his vehicle. According to officials, the man took the firearm from Jackman in defense and held her there until law enforcement arrived.
Jackman was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond on use a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted carjacking, brandishing a firearm, felon in possession of firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.
After the arrest, WCSO officers learned a gold 2022 Lexus was recently stollen at gunpoint in Kingsport, the release said.
Officers worked alongside investigators with the Kingsport Police Department and gathered information from Jackman, leading officers to the location of the Lexus. The car was identified and recovered adjacent to the Marathon at the Giardino Pizzeria on Maple Street in Glade Spring.
This case is still under investigation by the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office and the Kingsport Tennessee Police Department.