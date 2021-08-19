CLINTWOOD — Ridgeview was not happy with the way the spring football season ended, but coach Todd Tiller is directing his team’s focus to the future instead of the past.
The Wolfpack had a shot at the postseason before having to cancel games against Abingdon and Union as the result of a coronavirus-related quarantine.
Now, Ridgeview has an opportunity to show what it can do in a full fall season.
“Maybe it’s like a new beginning for some of these kids,” Tiller said.
The coach noted that it’s the first season in the past five that the Wolfpack are without Trenton Adkins, who rushed for 6,067 yards and 91 touch- downs in his career. Adkins is a freshman at Toledo.
While Ridgeview will miss Adkins’ contributions on offense and defense, Tiller said it’s a chance for others to step into key roles.
“Some of these other guys can show what they can do and it’s not just about him. Now it’s about the whole team,” he said.
Getting a shot to step into the spotlight on offense are junior Cannon Hill and freshman Ryan O’Quinn. One is to get the starting call at quarterback, and the other becomes a key figure in the backfield at either running back, slotback or wide receiver.
A committee at running back includes sophomore Gabe Hackney, senior Zander Boggs and senior Austin Cook, among others.
The receiving corps features juniors Koda Counts and Brandon Beavers, both of whom started the previous season.
The offensive line has five juniors, including returning starters Zack Owens and Elijah Rasnick. Also up front are Walter Lester, Hunter Goodman and Chance Fleming.
Defense is the Wolfpack’s strong suit heading into the season. The unit returns nine starters, plus Hill, who started in the 2019 season. He missed the spring because of an injury.
Counts and Beavers return to the defensive backfield. Also in the secondary are Boggs, along with juniors Ian Hartsock, Cody Deel and Brady Fleming.
Senior Caden Gibson is back at defensive end, and Lester mans the other end position.
Shane Deel, another senior, is back at the nose guard post.
Linebackers are Michael Hammond and Hackney, along with senior Trent O’Quinn on the outside and Hill and Cook on the inside.
Ridgeview opens its season on Aug. 26 at J.I. Burton and begins Mountain 7 District play on Sept. 10 at Wise Central.