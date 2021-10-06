JOHNSON CITY — With case numbers dropping and other support systems available for employees, Johnson City Schools will hold off on providing staff with extra COVID-19 sick days.
In an email several weeks ago, the system said it would provide up to 10 COVID sick days for staff if they were fully vaccinated or could present a valid medical exemption.
At the time, the system said the regional surge in COVID cases was affecting its ability to adequately staff some of its schools.
Shortly thereafter, school leaders opted to put that policy on hold until they could revisit the details and get input from the Johnson City Board of Education.
Superintendent Steve Barnett said Tuesday that administrators have now decided to keep that pause in place, noting that existing resources should be enough to support teachers and other employees.
That decision could change if cases rise again.
"If we had a turn for the worse in the district and the region, we would certainly revisit this if we needed to," Barnett said.
Total COVID-19 cases among students and faculty during the 2021-22 school year peaked on Aug. 20 at 205. The highest total for faculty has been 18, which the system hit in late August.
As of Tuesday, cases have dropped to a total of 28, including four among teachers. An additional 75 students and two employees are in quarantine.
Administrators have been particularly focused on ensuring brand new teachers and employees who have transferred from other states have enough sick time.
Certified staff, which includes teachers and principals, have a sick leave bank, which they can draw on if they contribute three sick days. Classified staff can grant each other sick days.
The system did provide extra COVID-19 sick days last year, which was supported by additional funding from the federal government, but with the vaccine now readily available, Barnett said the variables are different.
"We feel like we have support systems in place that can help employees that need those extra sick days," Barnett said.