By MIKE STILL
WISE — Wise County Schools Superintendent Greg Mullins said the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the division’s strengths in staff and community as it plans for a new school year with more in-person classes.
“They were incredible challenges,” Mullins said of a year and a half of lockdown, overhauling schools for social distancing, feeding students at their homes, implementing a technology network for instruction at home and reacting to Governor Ralph Northam’s call for schools to shift back to in-school classes by mid-March.
“Some of the most gratifying things were watching people come together to make it work,” Mullins said. “Custodians and bus drivers were key to out mitigation measures in the schools. Our food services personnel figured out ways to transport gallons of milk and juice and thousands of meals each week to students who had to stay at home.”
Mullins also credited division technology staff under Technology Coordinator Scott Kiser with finding ways to provide computers and internet connections for many of the approximately 5,000 students who had to attend class at home in the spring of 2020.
As the division moved to hybrid in-class and virtual instruction in the current school year, technology became more important as improving broadband internet connections when the county’s commercial broadband infrastructure showed its limitations.
He credited Wise County Circuit Court Clerk J. Jack Kennedy, Jr. in helping the school system become part of the Starlink satellite broadband pilot program, which extended high-speed connections to some parts of the county with poor or non-existent connectivity.
The division’s ability to purchase portable internet hotspots without data limits and to leverage basic internet connection packages from Comcast also helped extend virtual instruction to more students, Mullins said.
“We also had plenty on online meetings, watching the school board and staff trying to come to the right place in how to deal with the pandemic,” Mullins said.
“The biggest victories have come from watching our staff come together to figure out solutions to all the problems we’ve faced.”
Mullins said that the influx of state and federal funds to deal with instructional, food and student support issues from the pandemic also hint at what could have been even before the pandemic.
“With the pandemic finds from the federal side, if we had the funding that was available before and if we had the needed resources all the time, what could we have accomplished?” Mullins said. “What we’ve been able to do for our students through the pandemic is hard to measure, but those are real achievements.”
Under this year’s General Assembly legislative package, more resources such as school counselors, psychologists and social workers will become available to deal with the pandemic’s impact on students.
As Gov. Northam and state education officials move toward more in-person classes by the 2021-22 school year, Mullins said he hopes that growing vaccination numbers and herd immunity will bring education closer to something normal.
“What we’ve gone through, we’ll be seeing the impact for a long time,” Mullins said. “It’s affected all of us emotionally but especially kids. They are social and being able to form relationships with teachers and fellow students is important. Being able to be together, make choices and be part of something larger than themselves, that’s been missing for a while.”