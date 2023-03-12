WISE — It may have been a seller’s market for homes in 2022, but 2023 is bringing some price stability to real estate.
Wise County Commissioner of Revenue Doug Mullins, Jr. made that observation recently, just over a year after the county’s property reassessment showed a high demand for real estate and an associated hike in property values.
Mullins said projections he made for the Kingsport Times News’ 2022 Progress Edition largely came true a year later. While average property values in the county’s 2022 reassessment rose about 4% — spiking as much as 11% in some areas of the county — he said a combination of inflation and rising mortgage rates has brought market values for homes down about 2-5% this year.
Even with that overall decrease, Mullins added, some areas of the county are still seeing strong demand and associated values for home sales.
“Overall, real property values in Wise County have leveled, with most areas showing slight decreases in value,” said Mullins.
The county revenue office has conducted its own internal property reassessments since 2014, and Mullins said that has helped the county get a better feel for land and home values compared to what other localities have found through their own reviews.
“Across the commonwealth, there were examples of localities experiencing 20-40% real property value increases in their general reassessments,” said Mullins. “Some localities threw out the figures resulting from the contractors hired to conduct general reassessments, costing their taxpayers $500,000 or more. They chose to conduct entirely new reassessments, costing additional hundreds of thousands to their taxpayers.”
The pandemic contributed its own impact on market values for homes by 2022, Mullins said a year ago, as demand for more rural lifestyles by urban residents helped drive much of the home buying activity in Wise County.
“My assessors recognized the bubble we were in and focused on home sales that were qualified and accurate, using those to establish our sales ratio,” Mullins said. “We eliminated the outlying sales that would not truly reflect fair market value over the next general reassessment cycle.“
With reassessed property values more in line with fair market values a year later, Mullins said the county’s real estate market is still strong.
“Buyers do have a little more leverage than they had 24 months ago,” said Mullins.
Wise County government has benefited from the internal assessment process with more accuracy in determining real estate value trends, Mullins said. The Virginia Department of Taxation typically reviews localities’ reassessment processes, and Mullins said DOT rated the county’s reassessment as capturing 95% of the real estate fair market value.
“We determined that we captured 98% of fair market value in the county,” Mullins said, “and we feel pretty good that the market is starting to level out.”