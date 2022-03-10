Winter Storm Watch Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of east Tennessee, southwest Virginia and southwest North Carolina starting late Friday night through Saturday evening.
Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible, according to the weather service. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Snow could also accumulate in trees which might make them weak or unstable in the gusty winds. Some power outages could be possible.
The watch begins at 10 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday.