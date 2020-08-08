JONESVILLE, VA - William Joseph “Joe” Eldridge, age 77, was born January 5, 1943 and passed away August 8, 2020 at his home.
He was a member of Fleenors Chapel Baptist Church. He retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation after 32 years.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Hall; his parents, Omer and Zella Eldridge; a brother, Dale Eldridge and wife, Bertha; one niece, Kimberly Eldridge.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Glenda Eldridge; a son, Richard Eldridge; brother, M.C. Eldridge (Jan); grandchildren, Cory Hall of Jonesville, VA, Cassandra Tate (Randy) of Kingsport, TN and Kaitlin Hood (Jon) of Weber City, VA; great-grandchildren, Katie Tate, Randy Tate, Jr. and Julia Hood; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends and other relatives.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville, VA. A graveside service will follow at the Eldridge Cemetery in Fleenor Town with David Pridemore officiating.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Eldridge family.