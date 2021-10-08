CHURCH HILL - William Gregory Greene, 71, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center
A burial held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 3:00 PM at Fork Mountain Cemetery in Bakersville, NC; 3648 Fork Mountain Road Bakersville, NC 28705. Those wishing to attend the graveside serve are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:45 PM. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
