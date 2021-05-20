The Sullivan County Regional Health Department‘s COVID-19 vaccination site at Whitetop Creek Park will close on Friday, and the site will transition to the Blountville Health Department beginning on Tuesday, May 25.
The Whitetop Creek Park location will be open on Friday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The health department has the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available for those 12 and older (with parental consent for those under 18), and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 and older. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made by calling (423) 279-2777.
The Blountville Health Department site, 154 Blountville Bypass, will be open on Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The department will also be deploying vaccination “strike teams” throughout the community to provide vaccines at local churches, businesses and other organizations. Anyone interested in scheduling a strike team to come to a particular location should call (423) 279-2777.