A few weeks ago I got a message from Times News reader Larry Vicars, in which he described a childhood game born of imagination, fed by readily- available “equipment” and turned into a routine pastime by enthusiasm from him and a few friends.
Corn cob ball, or just “cob ball,” the brainchild of Vicars, provided evenings of fun over several summers in 1950s Scott County, Virginia.
“Probably some others played it” over the years, Vicars,79, told me Saturday. But the core group of six who participated in cob ball were Vicars, Gary Addington, Don Kilgore, and brothers Gerald Burke, Junior Burke and Tommy Burke.
The others lived on neighboring farms from Vicars and all had work to do during the day. They couldn’t come to the field next to Vicars’ family’s big barn until evening.
“We’d gather up usually about 7 o’clock,” Vicars said. “And we’d play two or three hours. Sometimes we’d play six or seven innings, then have a playoff.”
Why corn cobs?
“I came up with it,” Vicars said. “We raised a lot of corn and had plenty of cobs. I’d get the other boys to help me shell the corn.”
Shelling means removing the kernels (often fed to chickens).
Vicars and his friends then would cut each cob into thirds. Sections — base, middle, tip — were shaped such that each could be used to have a unique pitch.
“The base, closest to the stalk and the biggest piece, you could put your fingers around it and pitch it overhand and it would drop two feet and curve out about two feet,” Vicars said. “The middle piece is pretty symmetrical and you could pitch it overhanded and have a fastball that would rise a little bit.”
The tip piece was perfect for pitching a knuckle ball.
The “cob ball diamond” was between the Vicars’ family barn and the house Vicars’ grandfather built in 1917. The house stands. The barn was removed. In its place today is a metal corral area.
“We used the big barn as the backstop,” Vicars said. “We just had to stay three or four feet out from it so we would swing the bat into it. The fence, about 100 feet away, and two flagged tobacco stakes to the left and right marked the playing area. We found a flat rock to be home plate. We didn’t need other bases, because we didn’t run.”
Didn’t run the bases? No. Instead they had a simple system of tallying the score with each batter’s turn.
“There were strikes, but no balls,” Vicars said. “And the pitcher called strike or not. The arguments could sometimes get heated over whether or not it was a strike, with the no-ball rule.”
Like other rules of the game, however, it made it easier for fewer people to play, Vicars said. Scoring was based on how far the cob traveled and whether or not it stayed airborne after being hit.
“We could even play just two of us,” Vicars said. “If a cob made it to the fence rolling on the ground, it was a single. If it hit the fence without hitting the ground first, it was a double. If a cob went over the top of the middle section of the fence, it was a triple. If it made it into the apple trees, several feet past the fence, it was a homerun.”
Oh, a “foul cob” was one that didn’t reach the fence, and if an opponent caught a “fly ball” cob it was an “out.”
Vicars moved away, ultimately to have a long career in the computer industry. It included a lot of travel, including international trips, and often included work of a year or more in large American cities including Washington, D.C. (he was in the District, at U.S. Postal Service headquarters, when the plane hit the Pentagon on 9/11), and New York. He lived in Greensboro, North Carolina, for two decades.
In 2009 in retired and moved back to Scott County, building a new home atop a hill on his family’s old farm. Looking around the big, old barn, he found the “bat” he long ago handmade by whittling down a piece of old wood using a hatchet.
He also has the hatchet he and the others used to chop those corn cobs into thirds, and the coal bucket they kept the pieces in between games.
These days, Vicars often plays golf at the Cattails course at Marriott’s MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center in Kingsport.
“Too often, my wife would say,” Vicars said with a laugh. The laugh grew as he shared his other attempt at adapting corn cob pieces to use in another sport. Golfing.
“I tried to make a golf course, using cobs instead of balls and pork-and-beans cans for the holes,” Vicars said. “That didn’t work. You can’t putt a cob.”