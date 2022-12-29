thumbnail__122922_Christ School vs Westminster_0002.jpg

Westminster Academy's Alex Constanza goes between a pair of Christ School defenders to win in the Lions' 80-69 semifinal victory.

 Cheryl Gray

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The trip from Fort Lauderdale, including a flight to Charlotte and then a drive into Bristol, is no hop, skip and a jump. But so far, it looks like the journey may be a good thing for the Westminster Academy basketball team.

Westminster relied on its terrific length to get to the rim offensively and clog the lanes defensively, helping the Lions ease to an 80-69 win over previously unbeaten Christ School (N.C.) in second-round play Thursday night of the 39th annual Arby's Classic at Viking Hall.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.