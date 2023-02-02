Left to right, West Ridge seniors Erika Cox, Alexis Gilliam and Austin Kistner. They are the spring semester participants in work-based learning in manufacturing at Kingsport-based Eastman Chemical Co.
BLOUNTVILLE — Earning while learning is the latest thing in career technical education (CTE).
Three West Ridge High School students have signed on for work-based learning (WBL) internships at Kingsport-based Eastman Chemical Co., meaning they will get high school credit and paychecks too.
A ceremonial signing, facilitated by the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, for the three was held Tuesday morning at West Ridge. A similar signing for four West Ridge students was held during the fall semester.
The Sullivan County school has three seniors in manufacturing WBL for the spring semester: Erika Cox, Austin Kistner and Alexis Gilliam.
The students were in class or work-based learning Wednesday and could not be reached for comment, said Jennifer Wilburn, assistant principal for CTE at West Ridge.
However, Debbie Madgett, CTE coordinator for Sullivan County Schools, said Kistner told her that although the learning and work experience were more important than the pay, he appreciated the money because otherwise he would have to work a paying job, do work-based learning and attend school.
Madgett said the county system plans to expand the WBL program soon.
“That is something that we plan to do in the future,” Madgett said. “We do plan to expand the signing day.”
While the manufacturing WBL signing day is facilitated by the Kingsport chamber, Madgett said the system has reached a separate agreement with J.A. Street & Associates, a Blountville-based builder, for WBL programs for West Ridge and Sullivan East high schools.
That program is to be done in conjunction with Northeast State Community College based in Blountville.
Those are the only two county high schools after Sullivan North, South and Central merged into West Ridge, which opened in August 2021. “We do have an agreement with J.A. Street,” Madgett said.
In addition, she said East will have three dual enrollment programs through the TCAT (Tennessee College of Applied Technology) Elizabethton starting in the fall of 2023.
“We’ve always had work-based learning in Sullivan County since work-based learning become a state offering,” West Ridge’s Wilburn said.