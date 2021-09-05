Editor’s note: Congratulations to Katie Blalock, the seventh weekly winner in the “I Am Bays Mountain” contest sponsored by the Times News and Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium. As a weekly winner, Katie will receive an annual membership pass to Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium.
I am standing on the dam in the early morning mix of sun and fog watching my grandfather bait a hook. I am about 4 years old (around 1975) and hoping to have a thrilling morning of catching fish. My grandfather helped blaze the trails on this mountain.
There is a large goose by the name of Oscar standing next to the shore near the dam. I reach out to pet him, and “Ouch!” he pinches me. I’m around 5 years old now and have just learned the valuable lesson of respecting the space of wild animals.
I’m on a middle school field trip to Bays Mountain, pretending to be disinterested and too cool, like the other kids, as I listen to a naturalist. Inside, though, I love this place, and I’m taking in every word.
It’s fall and the colors are beautiful on Bays Mountain. I am listening to my parents teach me all about the animals and trees around us, lessons I’ll pass on to my children. Coming up to the mountain together is a way for us to connect in those turbulent adolescent years.
Walking on the lakeside trail in the heat of summer with 20 or more children following, I cannot believe I’m a day camp counselor at Bays Mountain! Now it’s 1994 and this is a college summer job. Suddenly, a very large snake appears on the trail in front of me! Luckily, it’s a rubber snake thrown as a practical joke. My boss, Dave Taylor, must know that I’m terrified of snakes. Very funny.
It’s the next summer and I am now the senior counselor for the day camp. I’m so happy here – being outdoors all day long and developing crucial skills that I’ll need for teaching in the years to come. I also have the privilege of helping to socialize the first set of wolf pups. It is so humbling to be in the presence of such magnificent animals.
Fast forward about seven years. This time, there are three of us hiking around the lake. My husband and I watch as our infant daughter takes in the sights and sounds of the mountain with wonder. I know she’ll come to love this place as much as I do.
So many times up the mountain since then – my own children in tow as they grow from toddlers to preschoolers to school-age kids. Chaperoning field trips, leading groups of church children, quiet afternoon family hikes taking in the view from the fire tower.
This mountain is and always will be a part of me. It brings peace and a stillness of spirit I can find in no other place. How incredible to have a space like this that touches and teaches generations of people less than a five-minute drive from home.