UNICOI — Unicoi hosted the 18th Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival on Saturday, and organizations, vendors and town officials all say they are “berry” pleased with the turnout.
“We were expecting a little bit bigger crowd than usual, but we weren’t expecting anything like this,” said Ashley Shelton, the town’s director of communications and programs. “People have come from all over and we are just thrilled.”
Overall, Shelton estimated there were roughly 90 vendors at the festival selling anything from homemade canned goods, jewelry, soaps and candles to attire and, of course, Scott’s strawberries.
“We’ve got the strawberries we’ve been bringing in by the truckload, so we’re just absolutely pleased,” said Shelton. “We are beyond pleased with this festival.”
There were also several local organizations set up at the festival selling goods and giving out information about what they do. One of those was the Unicoi County Animal Shelter. The shelter was taking donations, selling homemade goods and passing out information about spaying and neutering animals.
“We’ve had a lot of nice people and a lot of donations,” said Cindy Diaz, who works with the shelter.
The shelter also received a donation of more than 300 pounds of pet food and litter from participants in the Miss Strawberry Festival Pageant.
“It’s life-changing for the shelter because our budget is so small,” Unicoi County Animal Shelter Director Kevin King said.
Victors in age groups ranging from birth-to-11 months up to 10-12 years old were crowned in the pageant, which not only brought in donations to the animal shelter, but also raised $700 for Unicoi Relay for Life.
Alongside the pageant, the festival also included a strawberry recipe contest, an expanded kid’s zone complete with inflatables, five different live musical acts and a vintage car show hosted by the East Tennessee Model A Restorers Club.
“We’ve got cars, Model T’s back in the teens, we’ve got cars all the way up to the ’70s,” said Mike McIntosh, president of the East Tennessee Model A Restorers Club. “People have come here from Abingdon, we’ve got people here from Boone, North Carolina, Greenville, just several different locations, several different local counties. We’ve really enjoyed the day.”
Town Mayor Kathy Bullen said she believes part of the success of this year’s Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival is because of a desire to feel a sense of community again after a year of isolation.
“I think the pandemic, the isolation that people have felt, they’re ready to get out,” said Bullen. “I think people are ready to get out and live in a community, get that community spirit back, or that sense of community back.”
After a year without it, attendees enjoyed food, shopping, live music and events in what town officials consider a fruitful strawberry festival.
“The weather is absolutely gorgeous,” said Bullen. “You could not have special ordered a better day of weather, so everything just came together in a perfect way, and people are enjoying themselves, I think the vendors are doing well, and boy there’s good food down here too.”