KINGSPORT — Surviving and advancing were the goals Sunday as the Open Division began play at the World Long Drive event at Cattails at MeadowView Golf Course.
“You can’t win it, but you can lose it,” reigning World Champion Martin Borgmeier said after posting one of the best performances of the day with drives of 395 and 396 yards.
A field of 64 hitters began play on Sunday and by the time the day had ended, 32 had been eliminated. The remaining 32 will start Monday morning with the hopes of making the televised portion of the competition later in the afternoon.
The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals are set for 4:30-5:30 p.m. and will be televised on Golf Channel beginning at 9 p.m.
The final three rounds of the Women’s Division will be played from 3-4 p.m. and will be televised at 8 p.m.
Kyle Berkshire, the defending Kingsport champion and two-time World Champion, had the longest drive of the day, a 401-yard effort.
“I definitely have a little more in the tank,” Berkshire said. “I definitely could have gone close to 420, but anything over four bills is nice. I’m not going to complain.”
Once Berkshire had secured his place for Monday, he tried using a driver with a hotter head, one that is more difficult to control, going for a really big number. He failed to get any in the grid and then he took the final round of qualifying off to rest.
Ryan Gregnol had the day’s only other 400-yard drive. Colton Casto, Jeremy Nowak and Justin James were all in the 390s, making Monday look like a potential shootout.
Berkshire, though, likes his chances.
“I know if I hit my best, I’m going to win,” he said. “There’s always the rub of the green. But I know if I hit my best ball, I have an extremely good chance. It’s been that way all summer.”
Borgmeier was always going to be mentioned as one of the favorites as well, and when he unleashed a couple bombs, that was confirmed.
“For us athletes, what we try to do is we try to dial in the right shot for this grid for the conditions and figure out what we have to do to get a long ball,” Borgmeier said. “Because every venue is different. The last time I’ve been here was in 2019, so there’s a lot to learn.”
The stands had plenty of fans on Sunday, but they are expected to be packed Monday when the finals will be held.
“It’s just amazing to interact with fans,” said Borgmeier, who beat Bryson DeChambeau in the finals of the World Championship last year. “It’s almost like WWE. We’re fighting and the fans are a big part of it. They give you a major push when it’s needed. Today the fans were amazing. I didn’t expect so many people out here, in the first round. We’re only playing the first round. It’s not even TV yet. So Kingsport is amazing. I love it.”
WOMEN’S FIELD
Sixteen women competed Sunday with the field cut down to eight for Monday’s quarterfinals. Monica Lieving led the way with an effort of 354 yards.
Sandra Carlborg had the second-longest drive among the qualifiers at 326 yards. Three-time World Champion Phillis Meti was third-longest at 324. Meti holds the women’s world record with a drive of 413 yards.
SATURDAY’S ACTION
The Senior Division crowned its champion on Saturday and two-time World Champion Eddie Fernandes claimed his fifth title of the year. Fernandes beat Ryan Reisbeck by six yards in the final when his last drive of the day went 374 yards.
Andrew Eidner claimed the Amateur title with an effort of 384. This event was designated as the World Championship for amateurs. Eidner turned pro immediately after winning.
