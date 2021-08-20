JOHNSON CITY — How many points is Bryson Rollins actually worth?
Elizabethton’s team-lifting star quarterback put on a dazzling display Friday night at East Tennessee State’s nearly packed Greene Stadium, totaling 292 yards of offense and accounting for all five of his team’s touchdowns in a surprisingly convincing 34-15 win over Science Hill.
“No. 10 (Rollins), the tougher the situation and the bigger the calling is, he has a knack for making those plays,” said Elizabethton coach Shawn Witten, whose team entered the season as the two-time defending TSSAA Class 4A champions. “And I’m just so proud of our team. Total team effort.”
It was the high school football season opener and the first-ever Railroad Rumble, and the Cyclones’ seniors made it one they may never forget. They will finish their high school careers with a record of 4-0 against the Hilltoppers, the first time that can be said since the Cyclones’ Class of 1948.
“It’s amazing,” said Cyclones senior Jake Roberts. “When we were little kids running around at the game, we never beat Science Hill. It was always that team we could never beat. To get up here and get it done four years in a row feels really special for this group.”
The victory was No. 31 in a row for Elizabethton, breaking a tie with Greeneville for the second-longest streak in Northeast Tennessee history.
Rollins and Roberts were dominant.
Rollins connected on 13 of 19 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns. He carried 11 times for 83 yards.
Roberts was on the receiving end of most of Rollins’ completions. He caught nine passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns.
With Elizabethton leading 21-15 and halftime closing in, the Cyclones came up big on both sides of the ball. They pulled off a pair of stops against Science Hill’s offense, including a big third-and-short stuff of a running play.
Getting the ball back in Science Hill territory, the Cyclones used the clock wisely. With 11 seconds left before halftime, Rollins rolled out and found a dragging Roberts in the end zone.
The big-momentum play allowed the Cyclones to take a 28-15 lead into halftime.