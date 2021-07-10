JOHNSON CITY — The Tri-Cities Otters soccer team ended a historic season with a bang Saturday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, claiming a 2-0 win over Wake FC.
The Otters (7-4-3) closed their 2021 campaign with a record 24 points and a fourth-place finish in the South Atlantic division, but will miss the playoffs.
“This is the best amount of points that we’ve ever gathered in our six years and they could make it even bigger if they won,” Otters coach David Strickland said. “We’ve played very well and when you look back on the season, there were a few things that didn’t go our way — but the response was fantastic.”
Denilo Seglio scored the first goal for the Otters with a strike among Wake FC traffic in the 20th minute. They struck again before halftime as Gabriel Ramos netted a goal in the 39th minute. The second tally proved to be more than enough when the final whistle blew.
Otters goalkeeper Cole Hunter played his first game in more than eight months. The East Tennessee State transfer had been recovering from a spinal injury that caused him to miss significant time.
You couldn’t tell it, however, as Hunter made three key saves in the first half — keeping Wake off the scoreboard.
“I thought it was just a concussion for the longest time and I was just waiting,” Hunter said. “I ended up seeing a spinal therapist and my spine was misaligned. I got that fixed, did some physical therapy and started working back into it.
“It’s hard coming back because you have to slowly progress back into it. I just did a lot of the basics first and got back to normal. I find that I’m just competing now and it’s great to be back out here.”
For Otters fans, this season was different in that the experience was better being at TVA Credit Union Ballpark instead of Kermit Tipton Stadium.
Most of the fans sat on “The Perch” next to the third base dugout and some even got to sit on the field, but were in the out-of-bounds area.
“This has been a great experience for the fans,” Strickland said. “They’re close to the field and it sounds like thousands of people. It’s an exciting atmosphere and we’ve lost one of the 10 games that we’ve played here.”
Strickland welcomed the change and says that the reception from fans has been well-received.
“The fans were having a good time all season and all is well,” Strickland said.