MURFREESBORO — The Science Hill baseball team wasn’t about to let this golden opportunity pass by.
The Hilltoppers, playing in the program’s first state championship game in 23 years, scored eight runs over the first three innings and rolled to a 9-5 win over Hardin Valley to capture the TSSAA Class AAA title Friday afternoon at Oakland.
It's the first state title for coach Ryan Edwards, the fifth in program history but the first since 1998. The five championships pushes Science Hill past Unicoi County for the most in Northeast Tennessee and into a tie for second place with Chattanooga Central for the second most in the state among public schools.
The Hilltoppers (34-9) won their 14th straight game to finish undefeated in postseason play.
“I always tell the kids to play your best baseball in May,” Edwards said. “If you can put together three weeks together, you get hot, you can win the whole thing. We had depth in pitching, a tournament team. We’ve had good teams that didn’t get over the hump, but this team did. I’m proud of them.”
The pitching depth gave Science Hill the luxury of starting 6-foot-6 senior right-hander Evan King. King retired nine straight batters at one point and struck out six over 4 2/3 innings. Dustin Eatmon pitched an inning of relief before Caleb McBride closed the final 1 1/3 innings.
Combined, they fanned seven batter and walked just two. Over 28 innings in the state tournament, the Science Hill staff had 39 strikeouts against 11 walks.
“We got a couple of runs in the first and I shut them down after that,” King said. “We kept putting runs on the scoreboard and it becomes easy to pitch with a lead. I felt like I was throwing my fastball pretty good today and my curveball was working well today.
“We knew this could be a special team once the district tournament started. We’ve been on a run ever since then. This is the first time (for Science Hill) in 23 years and I’ve been wanting this my whole life.”
Producing up and down the lineup, lead-off Cole Torbett had three hits and drove in three runs, which was matched by freshman Landon Smelser in the nine-hole.
Senior Conner Hyatt had two hits. Nathan Conner and pinch-runner Carter Skeen each scored twice.
“Coming in, I was just thinking about keeping within myself and not get too big in the moment,” Hyatt said. “I was relaxed, more relaxed honestly than any other game and it’s the biggest game of my life. We got the early runs and after that, we kept tacking on.
"Everything about this was great. I really enjoyed playing with those guys. I think everybody was prepared and nobody was that nervous.”
Cooper Clapp had two hits and drove in three runs for the Tigers (29-8), but they were no match for a Science Hill team determined to make the most of its trip to Murfreesboro.
“It’s unbelievable and I’m so proud of my players,” Edwards said. “They’re gutsy players. We had a lot of depth in our pitching. Our defense was outstanding and we had timely hitting down the stretch. We put it all together today and probably had our best game of the season.”