BLOUNTVILLE — There are 87,729 parcels of real property in Sullivan County. If you own one or more of them — or any of the nearly 5,300 items of personal property on the county’s tax roll — you should soon receive an assessment change notice in the mail, if you haven’t already.
That’s because 2021 is a reappraisal year for the county, which goes through the process every four years.
The state, by the way, is attempting to transition from “reappraisal” to “revaluation” for describing this process.
The notices, which tell owners the latest appraised value of the property, were mailed Wednesday by Sullivan County Property Assessor Donna Whitaker’s office. It is not a tax bill. An increase in your property’s appraised value does not automatically increase your property taxes.
“This is a revenue- neutral event,” Whitaker said. “It does not generate more money, new money, for the county. Once our appraisals are calculated, once all our appeals are done, we get a new certified tax rate from the state.”
A certified tax rate, calculated by the state, is intended to provide the county with property tax revenue equal to property tax revenue generated by the county property tax rate in the previous year. If a locality adopts a property tax rate that is higher than the state-provided certified tax rate, the governing body must advertise beforehand that it intends to raise taxes.
The notices mailed by Whitaker are in an envelope with her name in the return address window. Each notice is a letter-type document that lists a property’s previous appraised value and the new appraised value as of Jan. 1.
Whitaker told the Times News on Friday that the average increase on properties is about 9%.
If you’re not happy with your change in assessment, there is an appeals process. It is outlined on Whitaker’s website (https://sullivancountytn.gov/?page_id=213).
The basic steps are:
1) Property owners can call Whitaker’s office at 323-6455 to schedule an “informal hearing” with the office’s field appraisers. Whitaker said due to COVID-19 safety precautions, callers will be encouraged to make appointments to conduct their hearing by telephone, but those who need to come to the office in person will be accommodated. The deadline for requesting an informal hearing is April 23. The goal will be to have all informal hearings completed by mid-May. If any change in assessment results, a new change in assessment notice will be sent to the property owners.
2) Whitaker said most residential property appeals are successfully resolved during the informal hearings. But those that are not, as well as any commercial property appeals that are not, can be taken before the Count Equalization Board, which will meet beginning June 1.
3) If that doesn’t resolve an appeal to the property owners satisfaction, the next stop is the Tennessee Board of Equalization.