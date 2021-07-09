ROGERSVILLE — Later this month, Hawkins County commissioners will be asked to approve the 2021-22 budget with a $2 million deficit, but there’s already at least one commissioner committed to voting “no.”
Commissioner Danny Alvis told the Budget Committee during Wednesday’s meeting he can’t support the budget as is, but his objection wasn’t the budget deficit. In fact, Alvis’s proposal would have increased that deficit by more than $600,000.
During the 2020-21 fiscal year, Hawkins County had a property tax rate of $1.53, but 2020 was a property reassessment year.
As a result of that reassessment, property values increased countywide, but the state has a law against allowing counties and cities to increase their tax revenue through reassessments.
As a result, the state issued Hawkins County a certified tax rate of $2.16, which ensures the county will receive the same amount of property tax revenue this fiscal year as it did last fiscal year.
In any reassessment year, there are winners and there are losers. If your property value increased higher than the county average, you’ll be paying more property tax this year.
That’s what happened to Alvis, who said the state- certified rate of $2.16 is a property tax increase for him. Alvis told the Budget Committee on Wednesday he won’t support a property tax rate higher than $2.11, which is what it would have to be for him to pay the same amount this year as he did last year.
“To me, it’s a tax increase,” Alvis said.
In May, the Budget Committee was presented with the first draft of the proposed 2021-22 fiscal year budget with a $2 million deficit, although county finance director Eric Buchanan noted that he generally over- estimates expenditures and under-estimates revenue to stay safe.
For example, property tax collections are typically budgeted at 93%, but actually come in closer to 96-97%.
Last year, the commission approved the 2020-21 budget with a deficit of $859,567, but actually the undesignated fund balance grew by $1.5 million.
As a result of May and June budget hearings, the Budget Committee mostly increased spending in a few area such as fire department contributions, adding a deputy county clerk position and completing the Laurel Run Park erosion project.
Buchanan told the Budget Committee on Wednesday, however, that since the May and June budget hearings he’d received more accurate data on anticipated revenue, and he was able to increase the projected revenue for 2021-22.
The first draft of the budget was also estimating a certified tax rate of $2.15. The actual certified tax rate came in a penny higher, which increases projected revenue by another $123,000.
As a result, even with the added expenditures the second draft of the proposed budget came in with the same estimated $2 million deficit as the first draft.
Buchanan told the Budget Committee on Wednesday, however, that if the commission agrees with Alvis and cuts the property tax rate by five cents, that would reduce revenue by $615,000, creating a $2.6 million budget deficit.
The Budget Committee voted 7-0 to recommend the second draft of the budget to the full county commission for consideration and approval at its July 26 meeting.