ROGERSVILLE — Despite a slowdown in industrial recruitment across the region, Hawkins County officials learned on Thursday that the vacant Phipps Bend Industrial Park spec building has been receiving a lot of attention lately.
NETWORKS Director of Economic Development Michael Parker told the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board on Thursday that a delegation from a foreign corporation has plans to visit the building on May 4.
That will be their final visit before making a decision.
At the company’s request, the name and type of business involved in active industrial recruitment are usually not released to the public until a deal is finalized.
“It is foreign-owned, and foreign leadership, so they’ve requested a very small delegation to be at the site visit,” Parker told the IDB. “They’ll be here a few hours to see the spec building firsthand, and to learn about some of the training opportunities (at the Phipps Bend TCAT) before they head on to the competition, which is in South Carolina. There are several sites in South Carolina that are being considered, and that is due to the proximity to the Port of Charleston, which is where a lot of their raw materials will come in from.”
Parker said he feels the Phipps Bend site is in second place behind South Carolina at this time due to the logistics and cost of getting the raw materials to Phipps Bend.
Parker added, “We’re certainly looking to close that gap and think that we’re a competitive market for them, and their commitment to come back and view the community once again is certainly evidence of that.”
Another foreign operation is also interested in the spec building, said Parker, who described it as a “hot commodity.”
He said “speed to market” is the number one attraction, and having a building ready to go that can be built out in just a few months is a big advantage.
Construction of the spec building was completed in 2008, just in time for the beginning of the worldwide economic crisis that brought new industrial development in Hawkins County almost to a standstill for nearly a decade.
The 70,000-square-foot building was purchased from the Hawkins County IDB in May 2018 by RMC Advanced Technologies to house a manufacturing facility that would make doors and hoods for large vehicles, as well as serve as the Canadian company’s U.S. headquarters.
A few months later, Sigma Industries, RCM’s parent company, was purchased by NanoXplore, a Canadian Graphene Company, and the new owners scrapped the Phipps Bend project. In 2020 it was announced that the building was up for sale again.
Parker told the IDB on Thursday that industrial property requests for information (RFI) are down, and many of the RFIs they are currently receiving are for agriculture-based vertical farming industries that are heavy on investment, but low on job creation due to automation.
He said high investment, low job-creation industries will likely be the way of the future due to automation.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic is being blamed in general for the industrial recruitment slowdown, Parker told the IDB that a more specific result of the pandemic was an increase in the cost of construction materials.
“A lot of people are playing it slow, hoping the cost of construction materials comes down, and delaying their projects into the fall and beyond,” Parker said. “We’ve had a couple of projects, specifically, expansion projects, that have been put on the back burner for that specific reason.”