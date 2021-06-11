BLOUNTVILLE — The Tri-Cities grew by 50,000 on Thursday.
The new residents, formerly of Alabama, are spending all their time at a local lake.
They love swimming and are about the size of a distant adult cousin, the sardine, but the babies will grow to adults of maybe 10 pounds each or more.
That’s right, the almost refilled Boone Lake received an influx of 50,000 new F1 hybrid largemouth bass on Thursday, part of a project to stock the lake in Sul- livan and Washington counties with 50,000 fish a year over three years. The fish are to grow into larger and more easily catchable fish than now in the lake.
The hybrid fish introduced into Boone are fingerlings or baby fish. Officials said they will spawn in about two years and reach 10 to 13 pounds in five years or more. That means they will not be on anglers’ lines for the Free Fishing day on Saturday or later this summer.
However, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) officials said they will mature into adult fish and down the road will help enhance fishing for area anglers. Current fish in the lake are usually seven to no more than 10 pounds.
WHY NOW?
The stocking follows repairs to Boone Dam that began with the draining of the lake in 2015 and its recent refilling after the leaking dam was repaired by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). The lake is to reach summer pool by the end of July, the first time in about six years.
The F1 largemouth bass stocking Thursday afternoon was split between the Airport boat ramp at Misty Waters, near Tri-Cities Airport off Hamilton Road — on the South Holston arm of Boone Reservoir, which got 30,000 fingerlings. The remainder were placed into the Watauga River arm at Sonny’s Marina, which got the other 20,000.
Repairs on the leaking Boone Dam started in 2015 and the reservoir pool was lowered. With the reservoir returning to normal operation, agency officials realized they had an opportunity to evaluate how these bass will do in what should be ideal conditions to grow larger.
The abundance of new natural and planted cover in the reservoir will enhance the survivability and growth of the bass released annually during the three-year project. Future genetic testing of the largemouth bass population will be used to determine the project’s success.
“These F1 bass will be a tremendous addition to the Boone Reservoir fishery,” District 1 Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Tommy Woods said in a news release.
The F1 fish, which is a first-generation cross between Northern largemouth bass and Florida largemouth bass, were purchased by TWRA and delivered Thursday in a 1,200-gallon or so tank from American Sport Fish Hatchery Management in Montgomery, Alabama.
WHY THIS HYBRID?
“One of the main benefits of the F1 fish involves crossing the much bigger Florida strain bass that are harder to catch with the aggressive Northern strain that are generally easier to catch,” TWRA Region 4 Fisheries Program Coordinator Bart Carter said in a news release.
“In the past, we stocked pure Florida largemouth bass into reservoirs, but it takes years for these fish to mature and naturally cross with the Northern strain. Stocking the F1 cross will jump-start the process of producing a bigger, more aggressive fish sooner,” Carter said in the release.
“The idea was brought to the agency by former Commissioner Chad Baker a number of years ago and this begins a multi-year stocking program one year ahead of schedule. I’d like to thank everyone at TWRA who was involved for helping make this happen and I extend my gratitude to our local anglers for volunteering their time and equipment.”
The first of the three annual stockings was supposed to begin in 2022 but was moved up a year, Woods said.
From the Airport boat ramp, Woods of Piney Flats and Baker of Bluff City rode a boat piloted by Derrick Paduch of Piney Flats, headed to Candy Creek’s entry point into Boone Lake with two bait tanks full of the fingerlings.
Five other boats piloted by fishermen also using their bait tanks went to various other places on the lake.
“Hopefully, this will be a boon time for Boone Lake as far as fishing goes. That’s why I’m willing to help,” Paduch said.
HOW WARM WAS THE WATER?
TWRA officials and the man who delivered the fish tempered the 75-degree water in which the fish were transported with 82-degree water from the lake before the fingerlings were placed in the lake.
The bulk of the fish were released through a 10-inch or so flexible pipe into the water, and the fish could be seen quickly entering their new albeit murky home.
A few fish didn’t survive the trip, but TWRA officials said the vast majority made it just fine, wiggling in nets before they made the transition to their new home as shown in a video accompanying the online version of this article.