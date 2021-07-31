Johnson City Press
JOHNSON CITY — The Tennessee Department of Correction is continuing to expand a key two-year drug recovery and behavioral modification program that got its start in Johnson City to other parts of the state.
The Day Reporting Center began in 2013 as part of a three-year grant to develop a pilot program to provide substance abuse treatment for inmates released on probation. It became part of a more ambitious program overseen by state corrections officials in 2016.
The success of the Johnson City Day Reporting Center resulted in the program moving into a new building at 204 Freckles Court in 2020.
The intensive three-phase drug and alcohol treatment and lifestyles training program, which is a court-ordered alternative to incarceration, has since been expanded to Knoxville, Jackson and Memphis. The state DOC plans to open additional Day Reporting Centers in Columbia and Hamilton County later this year.
“The program launched in Johnson City, and it’s been gratifying to see it become a success in our own backyard,” said Robert Reburn, a public information officer for the state DOC in East Tennessee.
Taking A Different Approach
Ashton Belcher, the director of the Johnson City Day Reporting Center/Community Resource Center, said the program is often likened by participants to “being in school.” Enrollees are required to report to the center four days a week for six hours a day.
The first phase of the program has participants engage in drug recovery, as well as courses on anger management and life skills. Phase II has parolees involved in group therapy and substance abuse education.
Phase III sees participants involved in adult education, problem solving and peer recovery classes.
“We offer evidence-based classes as part of programming that has been proven to work,” she said. “We build a support system for them and we provide participants with the routine and structure to help them learn the skills they need to be successful.”
Getting To The Root Issue
Reburn said the Day Reporting Center is part of the goal expressed by state Correction Commissioner Tony Parker and Gov. Bill Lee to “address crime in a smarter way” by tackling what is often the “core cause” of crime: substance abuse.
He and Belcher said local Criminal Court Judges Lisa Nidiffer Rice and Stacy Street have been instrumental in helping the program grow and flourish. It is up to the judges to decide if defendants should be sentenced to the Day Reporting Center program.
“If they (defendants) are ready to address their addiction, then they are ready for the program,” Reburn said.
He believes the Day Reporting Center is allowing judges “to plant the seeds of treatment,” adding that the program is taking “a holistic approach that covers the entire gambit of recovery, stable housing and counseling.”
Reburn said the average cost to incarcerate an inmate in the state prison system is $80 a day. Meanwhile, the state’s cost to treat a parolee in the Day Reporting Center is $40 a day.
“Their accountability requirements in the program are much higher than for regular probation,” he said.
Help From Many Sources
Belcher said the Day Reporting Center partners with local churches, help organizations like Goodwill and institutions such as East Tennessee State University, Frontier Health and the state Department of Labor to provide the counseling and support services that people recovering from substance abuse need to move forward.
Two probation officers are on the Day Reporting Center site at all times, and participants are routinely tested for drugs and alcohol.
“We are looking at every aspect of their lives to make sure they are successful,” Belcher said. That includes providing classes in health/wellness, life skills and job readiness.
The program also helps participants address their transportation, housing and long-term recovery needs.
“We want them to feel like the Day Reporting Center is different from the other programs they may have been involved in,” Belcher said. “We want them to feel they are at home here, not in a clinical or institutional environment.”