JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State football team got to wear full pads for the first time this preseason on Thursday, and the Bucs said it made them feel like they were getting closer to playing real football.
“It felt great,” running back Quay Holmes said. “That’s how we play football, in full pads. I know everybody was ready to get after it. We’ve been in helmets and shells. We just wanted to feel like football again, so full pads definitely did it.”
After a few days of “acclimatization” as ordered by the NCAA, the Bucs got down to some serious business with temperatures reaching 90 degrees on the practice field.
“It felt real good to get out here and fly around in pads,” offensive tackle Tre’mond Shorts said. “Really for the offensive linemen it’s no different, but you get to feel the full weight of the pads running around. It’s like game day practice.”
ETSU coach Randy Sanders was happy with the Bucs’ work Thursday after finishing practice on Wednesday with a sour taste in his mouth.
“I thought we had a good day,” Sanders said. “First day in pads, I thought we had a little better focus today, a little better attention to detail. I felt like yesterday we really looked like a mentally soft football team. Unfortunately it was some of the older guys. When you’ve got guys that have been around three or four years and they’re making mistakes that you know they know better, that’s nothing but immaturity and a lack of mental toughness right there. And we had way too much of that yesterday.
“Today, whether it was pads, maybe they learned from their mistakes. I thought it was better today. We still have a lot of work to do, but I like where we are right now and I like the track we’re on.”
Full pads still doesn’t mean full contact when it comes to practice. While there was plenty of hitting, as is the case at most practices, there was no live tackling. Players are urged to stay on their feet to avoid any unnecessary injuries.
“I don’t know any coach in America who goes out and tackles all the time and beats them all the time,” Sanders said. “If you learn to practice right, you can practice almost full speed. You’re just not tackling. You’re not on the ground. That’s part of the reason in four years we’ve had four injuries in practice, of any significance, and three of those were non-contact.”
The NCAA changed preseason rules for this season, limiting teams to no more than two consecutive full-contact practices, no more than 75 minutes of full-contact action during any practice session and no more than two scrimmages in the preseason.
The Bucs will get a real taste of full contact football Wednesday night when they hold their first intrasquad scrimmage.