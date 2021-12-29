JONESBOROUGH — While other Washington County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the New Year’s holiday, the tax collector will be conducting business.
The county trustee’s office in the Washington County Courthouse will be open from 8 a.m. until noon on Thursday and Friday to accept end-of-the year tax payments. Washington County residents have until Feb. 28 to pay their property tax bills without penalty.
“The extra hours are only for our offices in the historic courthouse,” Trustee Rick Storey said in a news release. “We’ve added a secure drop box on the back corner of the historic courthouse as well, and you can drop your payments in there any time.”
Meanwhile, Johnson City residents have until Friday to pay their municipal property tax bills. Penalty and interest will begin to accrue on Jan. 1.
Johnson City offices will be closed Friday in observance of New Year’s Eve.
City taxes can be paid in person at the Johnson City Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main St., during normal business hours which are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Property tax payments can be mailed to the City of Johnson City, P.O. Box 2227, Johnson City, TN 37605.
Online payments can be made at www.johnsoncitytn.org/services/online_payments.php.
Payments can also be made by phone at 877-768-5048 for a fee. The property tax bill number and a credit or debit card are required for this method of payment.
In addition to the Washington County trustee’s office abbreviated schedule, the county’s convenience centers also remain open Thursday, but will be closed for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.