JONESBOROUGH — Washington County officials unveiled what they called the future of environmentally friendly student transportation at a ceremony on Wednesday marking the delivery of five propane- powered school buses.
Bill Flanary, the director of schools, said there are 118 propane-fueled school buses being used by Tennessee’s 147 school systems, and five of them “are now in Washington County.”
Flanary said the propane buses will help the county “reduce our carbon footprint,” while saving the school system money on its transportation maintenance and fuel costs.
“In three years, we will be realizing savings from repairs we did not have to make because they are not diesel,” he said.
He said those savings include $21,000 per propane bus in fewer parts to replace than diesel models.
Jarrod Adams, assistant director of Washington County Schools, said that while the propane buses cost a little more on the front end — $92,900 each compared to $86,500 for diesel models — they will save the county money over the 15 years that they are in service in terms of the maintenance needed to meet environmental standards and emission goals.
“Having less parts moving will be better for us,” Adams said.
County Mayor Joe Grandy and County Commissioner Jodi Jones also spoke at the ceremony, which included a check presentation from the East Tennessee Clean Fuels Coalition for a $102,500 grant to reduce diesel emissions. The commission voted in January to spend $464,560 from capital funds to buy propane-fueled school buses, with the understanding the county will receive a share of the $102,500 grant.
That grant money goes to Washington County — which had already agreed to fund replacement school buses for the school system from its capital reserves — to help offset the cost to purchase the propane-powered vehicles. The grant also requires that five diesel buses are permanently decommissioned by the county.
The school system asked that $31,745 from the environmental grant go directly to Washington County’s coffers. That amount represents the difference in the cost of buying propane over diesel vehicles.
The remaining amount will go to the school system to help it buy vans for athletic teams at the two high schools.
Grandy said purchasing the propane buses represents a “red letter day” for Washington County.
“It’s good for the students, good for the community and good for the environment,” he said.
Jones also said the propane-fueled buses would “improve the health and well-being of our students,” and make Washington County Schools a beacon of “inspiration” for other districts looking to pursue alternative fuels.