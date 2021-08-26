JONESBOROUGH — Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal will retire from his position effective Sept. 1, according to a letter he submitted to County Mayor Joe Grandy’s office on Thursday.
Graybeal, 72, will leave behind a 42-year law enforcement career — 41 at the sheriff’s office, 18 of which he served as sheriff.
The letter addressed to the County Commission was dated Aug. 26, 2021. The short correspondence said:
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Washington County for 42 years. I have served with the sheriff’s office for 41 years, 18 of those as their sheriff.
I would respectfully request the commission’s consideration of appointing Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen to serve the remainder of my term. Chief Laitinen is more than qualified to serve in my absence and will allow for a smooth transition until the voters decide who they want to serve as their next sheriff.”
Graybeal said his decision to retire was made after consulting his wife, Connie. He said they have been married for 55 years, and have always made such decisions together.
“We wanted to spend time together while we are able to do some things,” Graybeal said. “We are homebodies. I have no plans for the future other than to be with my wife.”
Laitinen, who was promoted to chief deputy in January 2018, is a 25-year veteran of the department. She was appointed after the sudden death of then Chief Deputy Patrick Littleton.
Laitinen attended the police academy to become a Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, certified officer in 2013. Since then, she has continued to handle most administrative duties, but has also joined officers on patrol shifts and worked in uniform at special events.
“She’s been with the sheriff’s office for many years and knows everything,” Graybeal said, noting she has also served as the office’s chief operating officer.
He said the office “wouldn’t miss a beat” with Laitinen in charge.
Graybeal said he is “honored and proud to have worked for the people of Washington County” during his 41 years in law enforcement.
“It’s been a wonderful experience,” he said.
Graybeal has served as the Washington County sheriff since 2003. Prior to that he was a major with the department. Graybeal served in all areas of the department and worked his way up from road officer to sheriff.
He was first appointed by the County Commission in 2003 to fill former Sheriff Fred Phillip’s term in office until an election could be held in 2004.
He is in his fourth four-year term (17 years) as sheriff, and his current term ends Aug. 31, 2022.
Graybeal has, for the most part, breezed through each of his elections except for the Republican primary in 2014 when he narrowly edged out Craig Ford.
By state law, the commission has 120 days to appoint someone to fill the vacant office until next year’s election.