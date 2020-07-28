The Washington County Schools will begin the new academic year on Aug. 3 with students in virtual classrooms.
“Parents may immediately contact their schools to discuss their home technology needs,” the school system said in a news release on Monday. “Washington County Schools can provide a computer on a loan basis to any student that needs one.”
Run on computers
County Schools Director Bill Flanary said there was a “run on Chromebooks at the high schools” after the announcement. He said nearly 100 of the computers were issued at Daniel Boone High School alone.
In a statement posted on the school system’s website, wcde.org, school officials said the decision for a virtual start to the school year is based on Washington County’s high novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection rate. Students will remain on a virtual calendar for 30 days.
Administrators will continue to watch the infection rate for COVID-19 during the period, and “respond accordingly should it fall into an acceptable range according to our established reopening plan.” The statement also noted “all decisions will be in coordination with regional health authorities.”
Flanary said his staff and teachers have been “ramping up preparations” for a virtual opening ever since the last in-person school year came to a halt in the middle of March. He said the school system is “ready to go” for the new academic year.
The Johnson City Board of Education voted last week to postpone its start of the school year from Aug. 4 until Aug. 10.
Washington County Board of Education members voted on July 2 to adopt a school opening plan with three options, including a virtual start.
Other options were:
• A full opening with all students and all teachers in the buildings, following social distancing and other applicable Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
• A staggered school schedule if the local COVID-19 infection rate climbs beyond an acceptable level. Only a specified percentage of students will be in the schools on any given day, but engaged in online and distance learning five days a week.
The school board’s vote also gives Flanary the authority to make changes to the plan if recommended to do so by public health officials, who are monitoring the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the area.
Flanary said Monday he and other school supervisors “have an eye on getting students back into the school buildings as soon as it is safely possible.”
virtual opening plan —teachers
Under the county’s virtual opening plan, teachers will be at school every day that the system is open “to provide learning resources and to interact with students virtually.” School administrators also said it is important for students to understand that a virtual schedule “is not a school closure.”
Virtual opening plan — students
All students will be held accountable for their school work and should set aside time every day equivalent to the time they would spend at school. Attendance verification from each student will be required every school day.
Teachers will be available electronically to students during the regular school day via email and by other digital means. Students in grades 8-12 will have the Canvas online learning system available to them, while students in grades K-7 will have the Google Classroom online learning at their fingertips.
Virtual opening plan — parents
Flanary said parents need to be vigilant in setting aside some time each school day to help their children with their coursework. Students, he said, should also be prepared to be “self-starters” during the virtual learning period.
“There will be a number of activities that students will be doing on their own, including reading and writing assignments,” he said.