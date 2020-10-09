JONESBOROUGH — The Washington County School System is looking to add more propane-powered school buses to its transportation fleet.
Bill Flanary, the county’s director of schools, appeared before the Washington County Commission’s Health, Education and Welfare Committee on Thursday to request approval of a number of capital projects in the current budget year.
He said purchasing six new propane-fueled school buses is among the system’s capital priorities. The list also includes improving school technology and meeting building maintenance needs.
The cost to add those buses, which are expected to be on the road in August 2021, is budgeted at $456,000. They will replace six current diesel models that will be taken out of service.
Flanary said the school system has applied for a grant totaling $150,000 that would cover $25,000 of the cost for each propane bus purchased.
Jarrod Adams, assistant director of Washington County Schools, said a similar environmental grant helped the school system purchase five propane buses that were put into use in August.
He said that “forward thinking” decision by the school officials and the County Commission last year has allowed the county to “add clean energy” to its bus fleet.
The earlier purchase of propane buses was made possible with the help of a $102,500 grant from East Tennessee Clean Fuels Coalition to reduce diesel emissions.
Adams said the grant requires the school system to permanently disable the retired diesel buses.
He said purchasing the propane buses may mean the county will “spend more money on the front end, but we will recoup those costs in the long run.”
Most of those savings will come from an absence of the costly maintenance needed for diesel vehicles to meet environmental standards and emission goals.
The Health, Education and Welfare Committee approved the school system’s capital request, and a resolution fund the purchase of the buses will be heard by the county’s Budget Committee on Wednesday.