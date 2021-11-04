A resolution expressing opposition to recently passed legislation allowing school board races in Tennessee to become partisan elections was approved Thursday by the Washington County Board of Education.
The resolution, which was passed in a unanimous vote with school board member Mike Masters absent, says “allowing school board elections to become partisan has the potential to create division among the board and shift the focus away from the needs of students.”
The board agreed to forward the resolution to the leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties in Washington County.
“In my 11 years on this board, the focus of each member has been on the children,” David Hammond told his colleagues. “It has never been on political parties. I would hate to see that change.”
Tennessee legislators approved a bill last week allowing local political parties to decide if they want to field candidates for school board races in their counties. State officials say such partisan contests would apply to both county and municipal school board races.
The measure, which was backed by the Republican leadership during the state General Assembly’s special session on COVID-19 restrictions, is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee.
The legislation allows local Democratic and Republican party officials to call for a primary or hold a caucus to elect candidates who will appear on the general election ballot as their party’s nominees.
State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, told the Press earlier this week that calling for a partisan school board election is “simply an option to be decided by local party leaders” and does not prevent candidates from qualifying to appear on the ballot as an independent.
An earlier version of the bill would have made all school board elections in Tennessee partisan races.
The measure is expected to go into effect in time for the county’s May 3 primary election.
According to Chalkbeat, a nonprofit national education news reporting organization, less than a fourth of school board elections in the United States are conducted with party labels attached to candidates.
The resolution approved by the Washington County Board of Education on Thursday notes that nonpartisan school board races allow candidates to “focus their undivided attention and interests on education and represent the needs and aspirations of their communities.”
It also said nonpartisan elections allow voters to focus “on a candidate’s qualifications and devotion to education.”