Retired U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander’s former deputy chief of staff has taken a job with a Nashville-based strategic consulting firm.
Washington County native Patrick Jaynes joins Jigsaw after serving 18 years on the Tennessee Republican’s staff, where he was Alexander’s state director.
In his role as a strategic consultant for Jigsaw, Patrick will engage in local, state and federal government relations, as well as high-level communication and strategic business consulting.
“I’m excited for this next step, and I look forward to working with the great team at Jigsaw that has a track record of getting results and making a difference for a crop of A-list clients across the state,” Jaynes said in a statement from the firm.
Jigsaw officials say the addition of Jaynes will enable the firm to better serve clients across the state, while also adding decades of high-level government experience to an already seasoned team of consultants.
“We’ve known and enjoyed working with Patrick for years, so when the opportunity arose to add him to our team, the decision was a no-brainer,” said Steven Henry, a spokesperson for Jigsaw. “Patrick’s addition will only enhance the level of service we offer to our clients.”
Prior to his career with Alexander, Jaynes served as public relations director and sponsors marketing with the International Hot Rod Association Championship Drag Racing.
Jaynes is the the son of Sandra Jaynes and former Washington County Mayor George Jaynes of Limestone.
Jigsaw was founded in 2018 by Greg Hinote, Beecher Frasier, and Sam Reed, and it is a dynamic strategic consulting firm, specializing in helping clients maximize business opportunities and navigate unique situations.
— Contributed