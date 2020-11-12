By Robert Houk
JONESBOROUGH — With an uptick in reported novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases forcing Washington County Schools to return to a full virtual classroom schedule, county officials say efforts to improve broadband access are now paying off.
Bill Flanary, the director of schools, told members of the Washington County Health, Education and Welfare Committee earlier this month that thanks to the work of BrightRidge, less than 5% of families with students are without internet access.
“They (BrightRidge officials) have made the internet accessible to an additional 600 families in Washington County, and that’s not including families in Johnson City,” Flanary said. “That’s better than it was in August, and much better than it was in March.”
BrightRidge now offers free community Wi-Fi on the grounds of 16 schools in Washington County and at three Johnson City schools.
The service was made possible after BrightRidge received $2.47 million in Tennessee Emergency Broadband grants awarded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development in August.
The utility’s broadband division has matched the grant with $617,828 in local funds for a total project cost of $3,089,143.
Flanary also said the county school system has received a grant for 200 Wi-Fi hotspots.
“We can put those hotspots into the hands of our kids,” the director said. “The grant pays for the use of them for a year.”
Richard Griffin, the director of the Washington County Public Library, said the county’s two libraries are “working really hard to provide internet” to underserved communities. He said the library has a number of Wi-Fi hotspots and Chromebooks (some are still on backorder) available for checkout.
Griffin said the wireless systems at both the library’s locations in Gray and Jonesborough have been upgraded.
“So we are seeing a lot of use in our parking lots at all hours with members of the public surfing the internet and doing what they need to do,” he told county commissioners earlier this month.