JONESBOROUGH — How do you raise starting pay to entice new employees without leaving veteran employees in the lurch?
That was a key topic addressed by leaders of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and members of the county’s Budget Committee during a frank discussion last week on employee hiring and pay issues.
Sheriff Ed Graybeal told committee members that while his office is among the best-equipped in the state, he is struggling to hire qualified deputies and jailers. That includes unfilled positions for school resource officers.
The sheriff said a number of young people today are more interested in “getting that dollar bill,” meaning a job with a generous starting salary, rather than going to work in a job with a starting pay at $14.81 an hour with benefits.
“They are not interested in retirement,” he said.
As a result, Graybeal said, “It’s been tough to find people who really want to work at the jail.”
Dealing With Vacancies
Leighta Laitinen, the chief deputy of the sheriff’s office, said an increase in the rate of federal unemployment benefits paid during the pandemic has also hurt her office in finding new employees to work at the Washington County Detention Center.
She said more than $300,000 has been spent in the sheriff’s budget this year to pay for overtime needed to cover unfilled vacancies.
She and Graybeal said reserve deputies have also played a key role in filling vacancies. The sheriff said reserve deputies were instrumental in helping out at the county’s COVID-19 vaccination centers at Freedom Hall earlier this year.
Laitinen said the sheriff’s office has attempted in recent years to raise starting pay for many of its hard-to-fill positions just to remain competitive with the Johnson City Police Department and other area law enforcement agencies.
Even so, she said that strategy has earned the sheriff’s office criticism from some county commissioners who believe the 3% county pay hikes they approved in the past were not reaching every county employee as intended.
Looking For Answers
Commissioner Jim Wheeler told the sheriff on Tuesday that he and his colleagues on the Budget Committee were interested in “being kept up to speed” on all the pay issues facing his office, which has the second-largest budget funded by Washington County taxpayers. The top spot goes to Washington County Schools.
Wheeler said he had heard a rumor that there have been “double-digit raises” given in the sheriff’s office. Graybeal said that as a law enforcement officer with 41 years of experience, he doesn’t “pay any attention to rumors.”
Laitinen noted that the sheriff’s office has indeed given detention officers a “double-digit raise” as requested by county commissioners. She said the 12% pay increase was an attempt to keep positions at the jail competitive with other agencies in the region. The chief deputy noted that raising the starting pay creates wage compression issues for the sheriff’s office.
Such raises often lead to a disparity, whereby new hires are paid as much if not more than senior employees.
Laitinen said the challenge is to raise the pay of all employees to reflect their individual performance and seniority levels.
“You can’t simply undo 10 years with no raises,” Laitinen said.
“We are doing the best we can.”