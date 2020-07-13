Washington County is issuing a mask mandate following a rise in hospitalizations due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19), but will not penalize residents who don’t wear a face covering.
Ballad Health reported to area mayors that between July 6 and Monday the number of COVID-19 patients at its hospitals has increased from 17 to 45. As of Monday, the hospital system had 12 COVID-19 patients in its intensive care units. Five of those were on ventilators.
Ballad officials said last Friday that the system’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have been doubling on almost a weekly basis.
“Numbers like those, along with the fact that we need to flatten the curve without reverting back to our previous phase of closure, have led me to this point,” Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy, who issued the order, said in a news conference outside the Washington County Courthouse in Jonesborough. “We don’t want to pedal back with closures.”
The mandate, which takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and lasts at least through Aug. 3, requires that masks be worn in public places where social distancing is not possible.
Masks covering the nose and mouth must be worn by employees and visitors inside businesses, organizations or venues in use by members of the public. This includes grocery stores, restaurants, lobbies of hotels, banks, bars, retail outlets and entertainment venues.
The order also encourages businesses to follow guidelines in the Tennessee Pledge, a series of COVID-19 safeguards released for individual sectors of the state economy.
Grandy said he will not ask law enforcement to be “burdened” with stopping people who aren’t wearing a face mask. He expects locals will “embrace the challenge” of stopping the spread of COVID-19.
‘‘Law enforcement is not going to be tasked with the responsibility of being the mask Nazis and out there requiring people to wear masks,” Grandy said. “We think that the people will accept the challenge, they will accept the responsibility. I look around the streets here in Jonesborough, there’s lots of people wearing masks.”
The order said face coverings can include masks, bandanas or handkerchiefs, allowing residents to create them from household items.
People who have underlying respiratory health conditions and children ages 12 and under will not be required to wear masks. Unless a house of worship has already required face coverings, the mandate does not require masks in those locations.
In an executive order on July 3, Gov. Bill Lee authorized 89 of the state’s 95 counties, those without local health departments, to issue mask requirements. Sullivan County issued its own mask mandate last Friday.
David Kirschke, medical director for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office, said regional COVID-19 cases are higher than ever and are now increasing at a faster rate. He said cloth face coverings have been shown in multiple studies to decrease transmission by up to 80%.
He urged people to continue practicing social distancing, avoid crowded spaces, maintain proper hygiene and stay home if they feel sick.
“Because our cases are increasing, we need to do a better job if we want to keep our economy open,” Kirschke said.
Input from JC leaders
Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock said the mask mandate is particularly important in the city because of its higher population density.
“Throughout the life of this country, we’ve always sacrificed for each other,” Brock said, “and to wear a mask … I know we’re kind of sacrificing a little bit, but we’re taking care of each other for doing it.”
Asked whether police enforcement was a needed element of the mask mandate, Brock said residents will rise to the occasion and honor the order.
She said city officials will offer assistance to companies unable to meet guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and through the Tennessee Pledge.
“We’d rather approach it from a helpful standpoint but have high expectations that people are going to step up,” she said.
Brock said cases have been cropping up in the local hospitality industry, and a few restaurants have had to close down temporarily because of infections among staff.
“I think it’s ... not only to their interest to create a safe environment for their customers,” she said of businesses, “but in the long term if they don’t it’s going to hurt their reputation — that they just weren’t somebody who was willing to do the sacrifice we need to do to get through this.”
City Manager Pete Peterson said the city can’t enforce Grandy’s order, but staff have talked about launching a “monitoring and encouragement” program. That could involve a health officer visiting businesses and sharing information and resources like signs, which would encourage distancing and mask wearing.
He suggested that bars might be the one place where the city could enforce mask requirements because the city regulates beer licenses.
“We don’t want to get there,” he said. “Nobody wants to be the mask police, but at the same time, those who are going to comply now are probably the ones that have been compliant for the last three or four weeks.
“And the folks who are noncompliant in the future are probably the ones who have been noncompliant in the past, and they just need some extra encouragement.”
