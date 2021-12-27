Washington County Commissioner Mike Ford died over the weekend after a short hospitalization.
Ford was elected to represent District 15 and was serving his third term.
“Commissioner Ford served his District well and his first commitment was always to his constituents,” said Commission Chairman Greg Matherly. “He loved his community and I will miss him.”
Ford served on the Agriculture Extension Committee, Committee for Resale of Land, County Owned Property, Emergency Communications District 911 Board, Rules and Employee Compensation and Benefits.
Ford retired this year from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, where he was over food services for the detention center. He maintained one of lowest costs per meal of any detention facility in `Tennessee. Commissioner Ford was known for his “jailhouse cookies” that he baked for prisoners, commissioners and county staff.
“Commissioner Ford was a great representative for his constituents, and a thoughtful commissioner when it came time to vote,” said Mayor Joe Grandy. “He will be greatly missed, especially the way he led the Pledge of Allegiance at most commission and committee meetings. He always began with ‘let’s honor America,’ and for him, it was an honor to led the pledge and to serve his community.”