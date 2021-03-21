By Robert Houk
JONESBOROUGH — Washington County sent an irreplaceable copy of its first property deed book, known as “Deed Book A,” to Nashville in 1897 as part of the county’s contribution to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Tennessee statehood.
The deed book recorded the very first land purchase made in what would eventually become Tennessee. That transaction, dated March 19, 1775, was between Watauga and Nolichucky settlement leaders and Cherokee chiefs. This deed book was later moved to the Tennessee State Library and Archives in Nashville, where it remains today.
County officials want that 19th century copy of its prized deed book returned to Jonesborough.
Washington County Archivist Ned Irwin said the copy of Deed Book A is justly the property of the county and was simply loaned to the state as an exhibit for the Tennessee Centennial and International Exposition of 1897.
“It is a very significant document for Washington County,” Irwin said. “If you loan somebody something, you should be able to get it back.”
Officials with the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office, which oversees the state archives, argue that it’s not that simple. Lauren Topping, the assistant general counsel for Secretary of State Tre Hargett, sent county officials a letter early last year asserting state ownership of the deed book.
“In short, our position is that the item in the State Library and Archives Collection is a state record, not a county record as Washington County has claimed; and thus, should remain at the State Library and Archives,” Topping wrote to Washington County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson in February 2020.
It’s the same position that Hargett and his staff took last month when state Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, met with the secretary of state to request the deed book be returned to Jonesborough.
All state lawmakers representing Northeast Tennessee have also signed a letter asking that the deed book be returned.
Areas Of Agreement
There are several points on which the state and Washington County do agree. Irwin and state archivists said the document in question is a copy of Washington County’s original Deed Book A, which chronicled records between 1775 and 1782 that were later transcribed into new volumes sometime in the 1830s.
Irwin said the original deed book “has been lost to history,” meaning no one is sure of its fate.
The copy of Deed Book A in Nashville contains the first 178 transcribed pages (copied as 493 pages) of the document. The remaining transcription pages of Deed Book A (pages 179-320) remain stored in the county’s Register of Deeds office in the historic Washington County Courthouse.
And while the county and state both acknowledge that the transcription work was supervised by a Jonesborough resident named Nathan Shipley, it is the official title and duties that Shipley carried at the time of the transcription that are now in question.
That last page of each volume of deeds copied ends with the line: “Examined and Compared with the Original by Nathan Shipley.”
What Was Shipley’s Role?
State archivists contend Shipley was a state employee, who served as a land commissioner and was acting as such to fulfill requirements of a 1806 state law asking for copies of North Carolina land grants. They say this makes the copy of Deed Book A state record.
Irwin disagrees with that claim, and said that at the likely time of the transcription, Shipley was serving as a Washington County justice of the peace and a land surveyor.
According to Topping’s letter to county officials, state records “indicate that the Watauga Purchase Book currently housed within the State Library and Archives was created pursuant to state law for the purposes of the Board of Commissioners, a state agency, in approximately the early 1810s.”
Topping said that it “was authenticated by Nathan Shipley (if not also created by him or at his direction), in his capacity as an agent of that state agency; and, that it was in fact deposited with the Board of Commissioners pursuant to state law. As such, this item is a state record and is not a county record.”
Evidence Suggests A County Project
Irwin notes Shipley never served as register of deeds of Washington County and would not have been responsible for any document copying under the 1806 law. Most importantly, Irwin said Shipley was not appointed land commissioner for Tennessee until 1815, more than eight years after the copies of the land grants were supposed to be filed in Nashville.
He believes the copying of Deed Book A was a not a state project, but rather part of a “larger county project to transcribe and make new copies of Washington County’s alphabetically-labeled deed books.” The work was supervised by Shipley, who was acting in his role as county surveyor.
Irwin and the county’s attorney have been tasked by the Washington County Commission to do what they can to retrieve the copy of Deed Book A.
“The two halves of Deed Book A have been separated since 1897,” Irwin said. “After 124 years, it’s time to bring them together in Jonesborough again.”