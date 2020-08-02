Wanda O’Neal Aug 2, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wanda O’Neal, 79, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wanda O'neal Pass Away Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you Trending Now Kingsport attorney again censured by Tennessee Supreme Court Driver cited in three-vehicle wreck on Lynn Garden Couple arrested following high-speed chase through Rogersville in stolen car Ketron alum Thompson helps Orioles, Ravens deal with life "Additional matters" on Megan Boswell to Sullivan grand jury Aug. 19 Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.