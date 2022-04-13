BRISTOL, Va. — Two-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip continues to live out his dreams.
The retired NASCAR driver opened his new brewery in Bristol in September 2021.
Located on Moore Street, the brewery is an old fire museum and was opened as Studio Brew in 2016. Now, as Michael Waltrip Brewing, it has a large mural of the race car driver celebrating in victory lane on the side of the building.
Inside, there is a good selection of beer and tasty food items. The brewery also has a small outdoor patio. It was a natural partnership for Waltrip, who started the brewing company with friends in Arizona and looked to expand east.
Located a couple of blocks off State Street, the brewery is still close enough to add to the overall atmosphere of downtown. That’s important to Waltrip, who has visited Bristol multiple times in recent weeks, walking around the downtown area and mingling with folks. He understands the town more than just from a racing standpoint.
“I hope we are adding to the vibe. I’ve been coming to town and walking around to see what’s going on,” Waltrip said. “There are a lot of smiles, a lot of people happy that we’re here with our brewery.
“There are a lot of great shows on State Street to watch live music. It’s starting to feel like normal again and that’s a great feeling. Our beer is cold. Our food is good and I’m happy to add to the energy around Bristol.”
WALTRIP AT BMS
Waltrip is the younger brother of Darrell Waltrip, who holds the all-time record with 12 NASCAR Cup Series wins at Bristol. Michael, now 58, has his own rich history at the “Last Great Colosseum” with eight top-10 finishes in 48 starts.
Waltrip’s greatest success came in the NASCAR Busch (now Xfinity) Series, where he scored two wins. He still gets sentimental about the first victory. After crossing the finish line, he paid tribute to 1992 NASCAR champion Alan Kulwicki, who died in a plane crash less than 48 hours earlier in Blountville.
“Bristol, there are so many emotions when I come here, the wins and losses,” he said. “Arriving here that Thursday evening and hearing on the news that Alan had died in a plane crash made it a difficult weekend.
“Being able to win the race and celebrate his life by doing the ‘Polish Victory Lap’ in his honor, I had raced against him as a rookie in ’86. He was a great competitor, and to honor his life, it’s still really special to me. Same thinking about Dale (Earnhardt) in that 3 car and all that he accomplished here.”
Waltrip’s second win came a decade later. He was driving a No. 99 Chevrolet that Waltrip and friends built in a shop behind his house in North Carolina.
“We had like eight guys working on it,” he said. “When we got the checkered flag in that night race, it couldn’t have gotten any better than winning at Bristol in a car we all pitched in on behind the house.”
The fact he was racing at all was a true miracle.
He survived one of the worst crashes in NASCAR history in a 1990 Busch Series race at Bristol. His car hit a metal gate at the end of turn two, and plowed head-on into the concrete wall.
Parts of his car disintegrated in the violent impact. Afterward, Waltrip was sitting in the middle of the wreckage on the backstretch with his feet literally touching the pavement.
“I had been in a few bad crashes and usually when you’re in those, you’re knocked out,” Waltrip said. “Usually when you come to, you don’t know where you’re at or what’s going on. In this case, it knocked the breath out of me. A couple of minutes later, people are staring at me funny.
“I’m like, ‘I’m fine. What’s wrong with you all?’ They said, ‘Do you see your feet?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, they’re still on me.’ They’re like, ‘Your feet are on the track and your steering wheel isn’t there anymore.’ I was like, ‘I’m not hurt.’ When I got to the hotel that night and watched the replay on the news, I understood what all the fuss was about. It was unbelievable I was able to walk away.”
A BUSY MAN
The veteran of 784 Cup Series races has stayed busy since his retirement from full-time driving. Besides his television work with FOX, he’s participated in “Dancing with the Stars” and written a book about his first Daytona 500 win and the death of Earnhardt that was turned into a movie.
Most recently, he raced in the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series, which included a fifth-place finish on the Knoxville (Iowa) dirt track after an extended battle with Helio Castroneves.
“Some of the things I’ve done since I stopped racing full time has been special,” he said. “I wrote a book that was made into a documentary. I’m sorry for the dancing thing. I was uncertain of what I was doing. When they would start the music, I was like, ‘Just don’t mess up.’
“SRX was great to walk down memory lane and race against Bill Elliott, Tony Stewart and Bobby Labonte again. Then, I’m with Helio Castroneves, who just won his fourth Indianapolis 500. Now, we’re here, trading paint at a short track in America. I’m certainly blessed.”