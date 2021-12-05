KNOXVILLE — Tennessee will play Purdue in the Music City Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 30.
The game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville will kick off at 3 p.m. on ESPN.
Tennessee (7-5) reached the bowl after winning three of its final four games in Josh Heupel’s debut season. He became the fifth UT coach in the past 70 years to earn bowl eligibility in his first season.
Jeff Brohm’s Boilermakers (8-4) won four of their last five games.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to put the finishing touches on the positive momentum we have created over our first 11 months,” Heupel said in a release. “I am especially thrilled for our seniors, who get one more chance to compete. Purdue is an outstanding and well-coached team. I look forward to seeing all of Vol Nation in Nashville, and I know our team has appreciated your support the entire season.”
It will be UT’s third appearance in the Music City Bowl. The Vols lost 30-27 in double overtime to North Carolina in the 2010 game under former coach Derek Dooley. And they beat Nebraska 38-24 in the 2016 Music City Bowl under Butch Jones.
This will be the Vols’ 54th bowl game, the fifth most in college football history, and they have an all-time record of 29-24. They have won their past four bowl games.