JOHNSON CITY — At least 100 Ballad Health patients at Johnson City Medical Center could have been exposed to three blood-borne diseases from May to July by a contract nurse the system says improperly handled controlled substances.
Ballad officials were notifying patients who visited the medical center between certain days during those three months, encouraging them to be tested "for possible exposure to certain viruses, including hepatitis C, hepatitis B and human immunodeficiency virus."
The incidents occurred on a single unit of the hospital, Ballad said.
A statement from Ballad read, in part, (that) “the violation was discovered due to the exceptional work of a longtime nurse who saw something unusual and reported it immediately to superiors.“
The Letter:
"We are notifying you of a potential situation involving a medication incident that might have occurred during your recent visit to Johnson City Medical Center, 400 N. State of Franklin Road, Johnson City, Tennessee on May 11, 2021.
"While you were admitted, an unacceptable practice and violation of our policy — by what appears to be a single nurse — might have occurred, which affected your medication. As a result, we believe you have the right to be aware of the possible ramifications and options.
"We have no indication this violation of our policy is likely to result in any unintended outcome for you, and we believe the risk to you is extremely low. However, because this incident occurred, we encourage you, as a precaution, to be tested for possible exposure to certain viruses, including hepatitis C, hepatitis B and human immunodeficiency virus.
"All of us at Johnson City Medical Center understand this information is alarming. The medical center has taken immediate action to notify law enforcement and healthcare regulatory agencies of the deviation from our policy by this individual, we have removed the individual and we continue to investigate the incident.
"We will assist you in every way possible, including paying for the tests we are recommending. In the unlikely event there has been any exposure, there are treatment options available.
"Your health is our top priority. We have made arrangements with our laboratory at Johnson City Medical Center to provide this testing at no cost to you. The hours for testing are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and you can call the number below for further details about testing. You can also come directly to the registration desk at Johnson City Medical Center, and they will direct you to the outpatient lab for testing.
"If you are unable to come to Johnson City Medical Center for your test, please call the number below to schedule an appointment for testing at a site convenient to you. A team member will also be calling you to ensure you have the necessary information for testing and continued safety.
"Our recommendation for testing includes an immediate test, and another one six months from now.
"We realize that you come to Johnson City Medical Center to get better. This event is intolerable to us and contrary to our very mission. We want to work with you to resolve the situation and ensure your safety and well-being.
"Our infection prevention team stands ready to help with any of your questions or concerns."
The letter was signed by Jamie Swift, chief infection prevention officer for Ballad Health.
A statement from the hospital system was released Friday afternoon:
“Johnson City Medical Center leadership is aware of and has addressed a violation of its policies and procedures, and possibly the law, by an individual who improperly handled controlled substances. This violation occurred during a specific period of time from May-July and on a single patient care unit.
"The violation was discovered due to the exceptional work of a longtime nurse who saw something unusual and reported it immediately to superiors. Management immediately commenced an investigation, removed the offending individual and notified the Tennessee Department of Health, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the office of the District Attorney.
"It is possible that as many as 100 patients seen during this time period were affected by the actions of this individual. These patients have the right to know their care might have been affected by the violation of policies intended to protect patients, and Johnson City Medical Center has commenced contacting these patients for notification and to offer assistance.
"The incidents have been traced to a nurse who was associated with a contract nursing agency. An investigation continues. The nurse is no longer permitted to work at any Ballad Health facility, and Ballad Health and Johnson City Medical Center will fully cooperate with regulators and law enforcement to ensure accountability for anyone who might violate our policies, or the law, with respect to the handling of controlled substances.
"Johnson City Medical Center is proud of the nurse who saw something and said something. The Ballad Health compliance program is established to ensure team members feel comfortable reporting when they see a violation of policy or anything that can impact patient safety. We are grateful for the example this nurse set. She is a hero, and we celebrate her professional act.”
No other details were being released at this time.