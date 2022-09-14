Veteran motorsports journalists Rick Houston and Steve Waid have transitioned from working at NASCAR’s top trade publication to preserving the sport’s history through their podcast.
They were part of an award-winning group of writers at NASCAR Scene.
Waid, who was a sports writer in Martinsville and later Roanoke, joined what was then known as Grand National Scene in 1978, the second year of the publication’s existence. He became a full-time employee in 1981 and remained with the publication until the final edition.
One of the most well-known writers in the industry, Waid is a recipient of the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Squier-Hall Award for media excellence.
Houston, who grew up in Nashville, moved to North Carolina in 1992 with the sole purpose of joining what had by then become Winston Cup Scene. He achieved his goal two years later, working with a group that included former Kingsport Times News sports writer Kenny Bruce and ETSU graduate Deb Williams.
In this interview, Houston explains how their time at NASCAR Scene is still a huge influence on what they’re doing today.
What inspired you to do the podcast?
Houston: “Steve and I met in early 2018. The purpose of us meeting at first was to get the NASCAR Scene, Winston Cup Scene and Grand National Scene all digitized and made available online. At some point, I hope to see the entire 32-year run of Scene preserved and made online.
“As far as I know, I have the only complete archive in existence. I know Appalachian State has most, but from what I understand, they’re missing a few. I have one complete run and I bought out the entire stock from our former distributor. I’ve got another complete run from the first issue through about 2000. These are pristine, have never been read before, look like they just rolled off the press.”
What made Scene so special to the NASCAR scene?
Houston: “In its heyday, Scene was the premier publication in NASCAR and the biggest publication in the sport. I don’t say that bragging because I was a very small part of Scene. I worked there nine years.
“The people who came through there and the awards that were won, you cannot deny the talent that went through there. These 32 years of Scene content were by far the most complete record in NASCAR.”
You had a major coup with L.W. Wright, the mystery man who actually raced at Talladega in 1982 despite not having the credentials. After decades of journalists trying to contact him, you were finally able to run him down.
Houston: “We had an episode May 2 that had L.W. on. It just so happened to be the 40th anniversary of the race he entered. I released about 10 minutes of a 21/2-hour interview and we took a little heat for that.
“I wasn’t going to give away everything because I took advice from some smart people and there’s going to be at the least a book, if not a documentary. We provided some clips up on YouTube, but the comments got so ugly, I took it down.”
What is the story of how you got into the business full-time?
Houston: “I’m from Nashville and I moved to North Carolina for good in 1992 with the goal in mind of working for Winston Cup Scene. A couple of years later it happened and that was a big moment for me. Deb and Steve called to tell me that I had been hired.”
What do you feel was the best story you wrote during that era?
Houston: “I can’t tell if there are so many stories, but the personalities that I was able to cover that were able to stand out. There’s the whole Buckshot Jones and Randy LaJoie feud. It was fun to be in the middle of that.
“I was responsible for covering Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the Busch Series. It was neat to see him, Matt Kenseth in the early parts of their career and how far they’ve come. There are guys like Jason Keller and Glenn Allen, who had this awesome personality. It should have been illegal to have that much fun and get paid for it.”
Speaking of the Busch Series during the early 90s, how about car owner Ed Whitaker, who was based in Bristol, but beat owners like Jack Roush and Dale Earnhardt’s team which later became DEI?
Houston: “He had Harry Gant in his cars a lot of years so that made up for a lot of the equipment. The funding might not have been there. I know Dale Jr. drove for him one year at Bristol and set on the outside pole before he started driving for DEI. Even the Henderson team in Abingdon, they were a factor too.”
Back to the podcast, that had to be a thrill for a Nashville guy to do the three-part series with Darrell Waltrip.
Houston: “One of the things about doing a podcast of NASCAR history — I like do the things that not a lot of people are talking about. We had just talked to Bill Gardner, who was the principal owner of DiGard Racing. We got one side of the whole story and right after that, we talked to Darrell.
“Darrell was very open about wanting to get out of there, the process of getting out of his contract. It was neat to put the two sides of the story together. There are two sides to every story.”
You mentioned it’s not just about stories on the race track. How does it extend beyond that?
Houston: “Honestly, this is my legacy in the sport because I’m very proud of the content we’ve been able to provide. A lot of times we are far more than a NASCAR podcast talking about cars going around in circles. We stopped in South Carolina and talked to Lyndon Amick. I knew he had retired from NASCAR to join the National Guard. We exchanged e-mails while he was in Afghanistan. We talked about the combat he had experienced.
“We took a break and we got into the relationship he had with his wife, how he hadn’t treated her well. I looked down and my recorder was still going. I told him I would shut it off, but he told me that he would keep talking. We got the story about he and his wife and their reconciliation.”
“I talked to Pete Wright, who was an old-school crew member a long time in the sport. His son, Adam, followed in his footsteps. But Adam was killed in an automobile accident. We talked to Pete about that. I’ve gotten emotional (during) a few interviews in my career, but this interview with Pete, I had tears literally rolling down both cheeks. At one time during the interview, you can hear me choking back the tears. I thought it was important to post that interview in Adam’s memory.
“We are more than a NASCAR podcast. We love to laugh and cut up on the show, but we are pretty serious sometimes.”