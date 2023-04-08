VCEDA Seed Grant - Rock Bottom Horse Camp

Rock Bottom Horse Camp owners John and Erin Miele with sons, William, Jacob and Thomas. The Mieles have received a VCEDA Seed Capital Matching Grant to expand facilities and water service.

 Contributed/VCEDA

EWING — A Lee County tourism business has received $10,000 from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority.

The authority Seed Capital Matching Grant, to Rock Bottom Horse Camp, LLC, will help owners John and Erin Miele connect to the Lee County Public Service Authority water system and install a recreational vehicle dump station.

