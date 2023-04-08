EWING — A Lee County tourism business has received $10,000 from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority.
The authority Seed Capital Matching Grant, to Rock Bottom Horse Camp, LLC, will help owners John and Erin Miele connect to the Lee County Public Service Authority water system and install a recreational vehicle dump station.
“Rock Bottom Horse Camp, LLC, offers a truly unique tourism experience, providing a place for people to camp with their horses as they come to our area to enjoy the outdoor activities and equestrian trails located in the Lee County area,” VCEDA Executive Director Jonathan Belcher said Friday. “Their business plan and projections for future growth fit well in the creative tourism sector, which is one of the areas VCEDA specifically targets for development growth.”
The Mieles established Rock Bottom after first renting two campsites on their Ewing farm to campers. After getting feedback on the demand for horse camping, the couple developed what has become a facility with five RV sites, three tent sites and four 10x14-foot stalls.
Plans call for another four stalls and a bathhouse.
John Miele said Lee County is a prime area to encourage horse tourism and camping.
“Our intent is to make it possible for these visitors and equestrian trail riders from out of town and surrounding areas to come and enjoy the wonderful trails and explore this beautiful area. The biggest deterrent for equestrian riders wanting to ride these trails is the lack of horse-friendly accommodations.”
Rock Bottom’s business plan calls for three phases of construction after a poll of riders in the Virginia and East Tennessee area helped identify specific requirements for the trail riding community. The Mieles worked with the Lee County Economic Development Authority, Mountain Empire Community College’s Small Business Development Center to establish their plan and apply for the grant.
“The campground provides much needed camping and campsites for horse trailers on their beautiful property near White Rocks in Lee County, Virginia,” said SBDC director Becki O’Quinn-Purdie. “The Mieles offer horseback riders the opportunity to enjoy miles of trails and a place to stay.”