WISE — The school year will be ending before you know it, but a Virginia Department of Health official says now is a good time for parents to think about getting their children’s vaccinations up to date.

Dr. Noelle Bissell, interim director for the three westernmost Virginia health districts including the LENOWISCO Health District, said the Virginia Department of Health has a schedule of required vaccinations for school-aged children to help immunize them against a range of diseases. Those immunizations apply to children attending public or private elementary, middle or secondary schools; childcare centers; nursery schools; family daycare homes; or developmental centers.

