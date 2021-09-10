JOHNSON CITY — Twenty years of war, 20 seconds of silence.
That was part of a prayer vigil led by Chaplain Cliff Vicars on Friday on the James H. Quillen VA campus as veterans, VA staff and others gathered to remember those lost in the terrorist attacks on 9/11 and the following 20 years of war waged in the Middle East.
“We are very grateful for your service,” Vicars told veterans at the gathering. “Thank you very much for what you have done in contributing to the cause of freedom and our way of life. For two decades now, we’ve been living in the shadow of 9/11. It’s certainly appropriate for us today to take pause and remember that day.
“We mark time by positive events and negative events, and certainly for us 9/11 was a very negative event. Certainly our lives have changed in many ways 20 years ago. So today we stop. We pause to remember lives lost, families that were changed forever when a loved one perhaps went and served downrange someplace and paid the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.
As an Army chaplain for 25-plus years, Vicars said he has used Psalm 91 “in ceremonies, worship services or seeing troops off going to deploy. It’s very often referred to as the ‘Soldier’s Psalm’ or today we refer to it as the ‘Warrior’s Psalm.’ ”
Vicars read the passage that talks about the power of God and assures us that He works on behalf of those who love Him.
“Because he loves me,” says the Lord, “I will rescue him; I will protect him, for he acknowledges my name. He will call on me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble, I will deliver him and honor him. With long life I will satisfy him and show him my salvation.” Psalm 91:14-16
In addition to remembering veterans who are serving or have served, Vicars said it’s also a time to remember those Gold Star families whose military loved ones never returned home alive.
At the end of the ceremony, recently retired DEA Special Agent Mike Templeton, who spent the last two and a half years working in Afghanistan after working in Pakistan for two years, presented a framed American flag, a certificate of authenticity, and a small fragment of brick he said came from Osama bin Laden’s compound in Pakistan.
“This American flag was flown by the U.S. Marine Corps over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, on the 10th anniversary of Operation Neptune Spear when the Navy Seals flew into Pakistan to exact American justice on Osama bin Laden,” Templeton said.
He said there are only three places in the United States where pieces of Bin Laden’s compound are on public display. One, he said, is at the 9/11 memorial in New York and the other is at the national Navy Seal museum in Florida. He said other pieces of the compound are in private collections.
Templeton declined to say how he came to possess the fragment, but he noted that he and his wife believe it should be on display “so the community, especially school kids, will always remember and learn from 9/11.”