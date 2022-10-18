Dental Clinic announcement

Dr. James Ragain, dean of the College of Dentistry for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, speaks to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday night.

 Cliff Hightower/Kingsport Times News

KINGSPORT — University of Tennessee Health Science Center officials announced Tuesday they are partnering with ETSU to open a dental clinic in Kingsport.

The hope is that the clinic will transform into a four-year dental college.

