Baits the size of ketchup packages filled with an oral rabies vaccine for raccoons will rain from airplanes and helicopters across East Tennessee this month.
The program is part of a nationwide push to prevent the westward spread of raccoon rabies in the Eastern United States.
Distribution is occurring in Tennessee from Oct. 1-20 through a cooperative effort by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Centers for Disease Control, the Tennessee Department of Health, and other agencies. The program takes place across multiples states, stretching from Maine to Alabama.
Erin Patrick, the USDA district supervisor for East Tennessee, said the vaccines are coated in a fish meal crumble. Eating the pod enables raccoons to produce antibodies that prevent them from contracting the virus.
Patrick said the USDA has already completed distribution across a large portion of Washington County using aircraft. That will finish up over the next couple of days. Helicopters will begin distributing bait in urban areas early next week.
"We drop rabies vaccines in a very organized and targeted fashion," Patrick said.
Aircraft distribute the vaccines just past the western edge of known spots for rabies with the goal of creating a barrier that prevents westward spread of the disease. This is the 19th year that the USDA has distributed the rabies vaccine in Northeast Tennessee.
About six weeks after distribution, officials will trap raccoons in the area and conduct an antibody test to determine the percentage of the population that is vaccinated.
"Over the years we've had great success with the program," Patrick said. "We have decreased the number of raccoon variant rabies in that area significantly."
Last year, there were no cases of raccoon variant rabies in the Tri-Cities, Patrick said. The last time there was a documented case in Washington County was in 2009.
Raccoons on average live two to three years in the wild, and the vaccine is typically effective for their entire lifespan. Patrick said the USDA conducts vaccine distribution annually to ensure newborn raccoons are also inoculated.
During the remainder of the year, the USDA will test any sick-acting wildlife that have not come in contact with domesticated animals or humans. That helps researchers determine where the rabies virus is concentrated. People can call (866) 487-3297 for more information.
The USDA asks that anyone finding one of the baits leave the packet alone unless it's in an area where children or pets play. Wear gloves or use a paper towel if you plan on moving the packet. Toss it into the woods so raccoons are more likely to find it.
Anyone who comes in contact with the liquid vaccines within the bait should wash their hands immediately and contact their local health department for further guidance. Baits are not harmful to pets, but ingesting a large number of them can cause temporary stomach issues.